An 87-year-old Virginia man died Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in Woodbridge, authorities said.

On Tuesday at around 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Opitz Boulevard and River Walk Way to investigate a crash, Prince William County police said in a statement.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry was trying to make a left turn onto southbound River Walk from westbound Opitz Boulevard. Her car collided with a 2016 Hyundai Genesis traveling eastbound on Opitz Boulevard, driven by Donald Lee Sellman, the statement said.

Sellman was transported to a hospital where he died Thursday as a result of his injuries, according to the statement. The driver of the Camry, a 25-year-old woman of Woodbridge, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

Police said charges are pending. Speed, alcohol and drug use are not factors in the collision, the statement said.