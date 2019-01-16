Fairfax County police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was found lying in a garden outside her Great Falls assisted-living facility on Monday evening and later died.

Joan Ackley went “unaccounted for” for more than two hours before she staff members found her in the courtyard of the Wellspring Village section of the Brightview Great Falls, police Sgt. Aaron Pfeiff said. He did not have details about why Ackley was unaccounted for.

Pfeiff said privacy laws prevented police from commenting on whether Ackley had any physical or mental impairments. He said police are awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause and manner of her death. The death was first reported by Fox 5 News.

“We are looking at all aspects of the death to determine if anything is suspicious,” Pfeiff said.

Amy Grossman, executive director of Brightview Great Falls, wrote in a statement that Ackley was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday and immediately brought inside and wrapped in blankets. The statement said staff summoned emergency crews to the scene.

Pfeiff said Ackley was given CPR, but was eventually pronounced dead at the facility on Colvin Run Road.

Temperatures were in the high 20s to low 30s during the day Monday, according to weather reports.

Grossman declined to comment on the police characterization that Ackley went unaccounted for for more than two hours. Grossman wrote that Ackley lived in the community for more than four years.

“We will miss her energy and especially her love for walking throughout the Wellspring Village neighborhood and gardens,” Grossman wrote. “Our thoughts are with her dedicated family, who were frequent visitors throughout her years in Wellspring Village.”

Ackley’s family could not immediately be reached to comment.