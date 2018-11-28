An 89-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a collision between her car and a flat-bed tractor trailer in Prince William County, the county police said.

The victim was identified by police as Josephine Bernadine Cooke, of Gainesville.

The police said the crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. as Cooke was trying to turn left onto Heathcote Boulevard from northbound Lee Highway. The other vehicle was headed south on Lee Highway, and the two collided, the police said.

Cooke died at a hospital, police said. Police said they were still investigating. But they said they had ruled out speed, drugs and alcohol as possible causes.

Tuesday’s crash came almost exactly two years after two people died in a crash at the same intersection. The previous crash occurred on Nov. 28, 2016.