A 9-year-old boy who was gravely injured in a fire on Sunday in Northwest Washington has died, D.C. police said Wednesday. His death is the second fatality from that fire.

The boy was identified as Yafety Solomon. The man who died was identified by relatives as Fitsum Kebede, 40. Kebede’s brother received confirmation of the death in an email from the D.C. medical examiner’s office. His identity was also confirmed by a police official.

Authorities have said the house that burned Sunday morning in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW had been occupied by multiple tenants but was not approved for rental units.

Most of the tenants are originally from Ethi­o­pia. The deaths have stunned the District’s Ethio­pian community and led to dual investigations by fire officials and the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which oversees rental properties.

Tenants said the rowhouse was divided into a dozen one-room apartments, some no bigger than a queen-size mattress, with communal kitchens on the top floor and basement. Officials said there were no working smoke detectors.

The owner of the home has not responded to requests for comment. Authorities said the inquiry could turn criminal depending on what the investigation uncovers.

