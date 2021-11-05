Sutherland’s killing is among the rising number of homicides in Montgomery County and across the region. Montgomery County has recorded approximately 27 killings this year, compared with 17 for all of 2020.
Mohelski is being held without bond in the Montgomery County jail. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.
Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the county’s 911 center received a call from Mohelski, who was in his home along Turkey Branch Parkway in the county’s Aspen Hill area.
After saying his friend had fallen on something and might be dead, according to police allegations filed in court, Mohelski said his friend was not conscious and there was blood everywhere. While on the phone with 911, police say that he also said, “I’m never going to forgive myself.”
Officers who arrived spoke with Mohelski and noted his hands were bloody, court records say. They made their way downstairs looking for the victim.
“We’re in the basement, in the bathroom,” one of them said, according to police audio recordings captured by OpenMHz.com. “The subject in facedown. I’m trying to get a pulse.”
Paramedics arrived, tried to treat Sutherland, and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives took Mohelski to their headquarters to interview him.
“Although Mohelski initially denied any involvement in Sutherland’s death,” Detective Paula Hamill wrote in an application for criminal charges, “after being confronted with multiple inconsistencies in his story, Mohelski admitted that he stabbed Sutherland after an argument in which Mohelski claimed Sutherland had strangled him. Your affiant would note that Mohelski’s neck was without injury, as was the rest of his body.”