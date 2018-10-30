A 93-year-old man has died a little more than a week after he was involved in a crash in Chillum.

Aurelio Bello, of the District, was a passenger in an SUV traveling west on Chillum Road near 8th Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, Prince George’s County police said. The driver of the SUV hit the back of a parked, empty vehicle, police said.

The driver, another passenger and Bello initially appeared to have injuries that were not life threatening, but Bello died of his injuries on Oct. 29, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine why the driver struck the parked vehicle.