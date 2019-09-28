A 12-year-old girl was shot in her right foot Friday night when gunfire erupted near her home in Southeast Washington, police said.

The girl was expected to be released from an area hospital Saturday afternoon, police said. A police report indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument, though police declined to say whether the girl was the target or what she was doing when she was shot.

The shooting occurred at 7:40 p.m. at the Savannah Heights Apartments in the 200 block of Savannah Street SE. It also left bullet holes in the front door to the home, the report said.

The gunman left the scene in a burgundy two-door vehicle. On Twitter, police described him as between 25 to 35 years old and wearing Air Max tennis shoes.

