The two friends had gone on a beer run together in the fall of 1988. One of them ended up in a shallow grave in Loudoun County, and his death was a cold case for decades.

But this week the slaying of Henry E. Ryan came to a close with a jury finding Timothy Warnick, 59, guilty of first-degree murder. Prosecutors are asking for at least a life sentence for Warnick, who was also found guilty of robbery.

Witnesses told authorities that Ryan, who was 29 at the time and called Ricky by friends and family, was last seen Sept. 30, 1988, leaving an area along the Shenandoah River on Bloomery Road in West Virginia. The sheet-metal mechanic had been partying with friends. He had just cashed his paycheck and tax refund check.

Six months later, his body was found off Route 9 in Loudoun. Four tattoos, including a skull and a red devil, helped identify his body. His black leather jacket was next to him.

Ryan’s sister — Barbara Ott — kept a scrapbook of her memories of her brother. In it were several items, including his high school graduation picture, two bandannas and the program from his memorial service.

In a 2009 interview with The Washington Post, Ott recalled how her brother, a drug addict, liked to party with friends along the Shenandoah River after getting paid. They would swim, set bonfires and play a game of horseshoes.

At first investigators said people were nervous to come forward and talk, but over the decades they were able to develop some leads on a possible suspect. Advances in technology and new techniques in investigations helped solve the case, authorities said.

Jim Plowman, Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said it was determined that Ryan died of blunt force trauma to the head after being struck several times. He said the motive appeared to be robbery, as Warnick had taken drugs and money from Ryan.

Since taking office in January 2012, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman has been pushing his department to delve into unsolved cases, forming a cold case unit.

“Justice has finally been served due to the dedicated efforts of our detectives and the prosecutorial team involved in this case,” Chapman said in a statement.