A lifelong Arlington resident who died in her home in September was killed, police said.

Penelope Holloway, 72, was initially believed to have died of natural causes. But Arlington police said Friday that crime scene evidence, witness interviews and a medical examiner’s report now indicate that she was drugged with a mix of oxycodone and alcohol and smothered.

Holloway is survived by her brother, Lyman Fairbanks III, and stepson Paul “Bucky” Holloway, according to an obituary published in The Washington Post. She had a career in retail, real estate and hospitality and was a patron of the arts and animal rescues, supporting the Phillips Collection, Arena Stage, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and other local groups.

“Penny was a truly unique person, all who knew her would agree that she had a real passion for life; and for her, the relationship with her friends was most dear,” the obituary says.

