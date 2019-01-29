Ousmane Camara, 26, is accused in the stabbing death of his mother, Arabia Camara, 52, at their home in Montgomery County, Md. (Montgomery County Police)

Arabia Camara spoke in a Maryland courtroom in support of her then-17-year-old son. He’d just pleaded guilty, as an adult, to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery man by pointing a BB gun at him, taking $25, ordering him to his knees and pistol-whipping him in the head.

“I try to do my best,” Arabia Camara said through tears, telling the judge that she was raising her son, Ousmane Camara, and his two sisters by herself after their father’s death. “Even at work, I call them at home: ‘Are you guys getting ready to go to school?’ ”

That 2010 testimony was followed by nine years in which her son was in and out of trouble and jail, court files show, and back living with his mother at her Rockville-area home.

That is where her body was found Tuesday by police sent to check on her welfare when she did not report to her hotel job, arrest records say.

Her son, now 26, is charged with murder in the death of his 52-year-old mother. He is accused of stabbing her. When officers arrived at the house, they found him bloodied, the arrest records state.

“She was trying to help him. That, in turn, led to her dying. It’s a tragedy,” said Dandio Coulibaly, Arabia Camara’s niece, Tuesday.

Camara’s death was discovered less than 14 hours after what police say are two other homicides in an unrelated case in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, Montgomery police officers went to the scene of a car crash on Stewart Lane in the White Oak area where a vehicle reportedly had hit several parked cars before coming to halt. Inside that car, police found the bodies of two men who had been shot.

Officials identified the men as Jordan A. Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring. No arrests were reported. Police said Tuesday night that it was not clear whether the men had been shot while inside the car or had retreated to it after being shot.

A quicker arrest followed what police said was the homicide they found the next morning when they went to check on Camara.

According to the arrest records:

At 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, a Montgomery County 911 operator received a call from Arabia Camara’s employer, the Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington’s Dupont Circle. The caller asked the police to check on Arabia Camara at her home on Marianna Drive in Montgomery’s Aspen Hill area.

The 911 caller also said that several hours earlier — at 4:15 a.m. — Arabia Camara’s son, Ousmane, had shown up at the hotel.

“His behavior at the time was described as strange,” Montgomery County homicide detective Mike Kwarciany later wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Officers went to the home but could got no answer at the front door. They spotted an open window, went inside, and began looking around.

The arrest affidavit says officer found Ousmane Camara, coming down the stairs in the home with what appeared to be blood and cuts on his hands.

The officers asked him about the cuts, and “Ousmane stated that earlier in the morning, his mother was removed from the home on a gurney, but could not elaborate further,” Kwarciany wrote.

At some point, Ousmane Camara sat down as officers remained, some speaking to him and another going through the house and finding Arabia Camara’s body, the affidavit states, without saying where in the home her body was found.

Ousmane Camara got to his feet, stopped heeding police commands to sit, and as one officer tried to force him to sit in a chair, grabbed an officer’s holstered handgun, according to the arrest affidavit.

“A struggle ensued,” Kwarciany wrote, “and Ousmane was placed into custody.”

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the cuts on his hands.

Two detectives later said they heard him telling a physician assistant that he had just killed someone, the affidavit states.

Kwarciany wrote that he then advised Ousmane Camara of his right to remain silent or speak to an attorney. He “waived his rights and confessed to killing his mother with a knife,” the affidavit states.

Online court records do not indicate whether Ousmane Camara has retained an attorney.

He was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Montgomery County jail and is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

