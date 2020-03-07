Court documents and police reports filed in the District describe a still-ongoing investigation that involves drugs, guns and money. Though much remains a mystery, there are possible links to an Asian organized crime syndicate and connections to the town in the Shenandoah Valley known to tourists as a gateway to scenic Skyline Drive.

Authorities found the reported kidnap victim, along with the man who allegedly took part in the abduction, in the lobby of a luxury apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington called the Capitol View on 14th. The reported victim gave police conflicting accounts of whether he had, in fact, been taken against his will.

Then, late last month, police searched an apartment in the building where the alleged kidnapper was staying and reported finding a cache of drugs, guns and money. It included two semiautomatic pistols and an Uzi-style rifle, along with thousands of dollars worth of hallucinogenic mushrooms, crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and cash.

The Washington Post attempted without success to reach people named in the search warrant application filed in D.C. Superior Court, which along with two police reports details the investigation. It appears no criminal charges have yet been filed in the case.

D.C. police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia referred questions to the FBI, which they said had taken the lead. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Washington Field Office declined to confirm or deny the investigation.

The first report to the sheriff’s office in Virginia came on Feb. 26 from a person who reported a kidnapping.

According to the search warrant application, a suspected drug dealer had targeted the relative of a person he believed stole money from a safe in a house in Virginia. The affidavit says witnesses told police that the relative was lured into a vehicle at a strip mall in Front Royal and driven to the District by the suspected dealer and another person. The apparent plan was to detain the relative until the money was returned.

The person who made the report provided a possible address in the District of where the relative might be. The search warrant affidavit also says police were able to trace the cellphones of the suspected dealer and victim to the apartment building on 14th Street NW.

D.C. police, FBI agents and sheriffs deputies staked out the building. They located a black BMW with tinted windows registered to the suspected dealer. Police also detained a person in the lobby who told them he was visiting the fourth floor apartment to buy marijuana.

Police then found the suspected dealer and the target of the reported kidnapping in the lobby. Court documents say that at first, the victim denied having been kidnapped, but then later told investigators he had been duped into getting into a vehicle in Virginia and was brought to the District.

Along the way, the victim told police, he had been threatened and had been told “they knew who his family was.”

According to the affidavit, a witness who told police he knows the suspected kidnapper said he is a member of the Triad, a ruthless organized crime organization based in China with various associated groups in many countries.

That victim described the suspected dealer as in his mid 30s, physically fit, and said “he looks like a businessman.” According to the search warrant affidavit, the suspected dealer resides or stays at the Columbia Heights apartment.

Authorities would not comment on whether the Triad has any presence in the D.C. area.

Jay Lanham, director of the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force, said his group has not worked any cases involving the Asian group. “We’ve never had any interactions with a Triad gang,” Lanham said.