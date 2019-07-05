Carlos Green reaches into his pocket by habit to pull out his cellphone as his eyes glisten with tears.

“I just want her to talk to me, man,” Green said, shaking his head as the memory of the calls to him after school, after church camp, the calls to him at work.

Nearby, his once lively 7-year-daughter Zynae Green sits in her black wheelchair, with a slight smile and widening gaze --and the throat tube that helps her breath and the stomach tube that feeds her-as “Frozen” pops up on the big television, one of the animated films that now fills her day.

“I cry about that right now,” Green said. “She called my phone about everything. ‘Dad, dad dad.’ That’s just what I want to hear. I just want to hear my baby’s voice. ”

It has been a year since Zynae could talk, her voice silenced after she breezily grasped a decorative but flawed lighted handrail on a warm (what does NS show as temps?) June on a plaza at the MGM National Harbor resort. The handrail carried 120-volts, ten times what the lighting should have, engineering investigators later concluded because of problems in the wiring, installation and rail anchoring.

Zynae went into cardiac arrest, was rescuscitated and suffered traumatic brain injury.

Her little brother, C.J., for Carlos Jr., also had touched the railing that night as the children played, and the then-5-year-old boy was knocked out but not debilitated.

He endures recurring nightmares, his parents say, and clearly can see his sister has changed, without fully understanding why.

While his parents are in a drugstore to pick up Zynae’s prescriptions, the children’s mother, Rydricka Rosier, says, C.J. has noticed drawings of a brain on packaging on a shelf and carried it to the pharmacy counter to ask if maybe this could help Zynae.

“I love her,” C.J. said, recently said as his family for the first time talked publicly about their upended life.

Like his dad, he too longs for her voice.

He often wonders, as his parents recount, if maybe Zynae won’t talk or play with him because he did something bad/wrong? and with a child’s reasoning leans into the wheelchair and asks:

“Is she mad at me?”

* * *

The ring of Zynae’s laughter has been replaced in the house with the loud, raw sound of the machine that her parents and nurse use to regularly suction and clear her mouth to avoid choking.

Zynae spends most of each day (cq? MOST) in the livingroom of the home the family rented outside Baltimore to be closer to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

On a recent day, Zynae was decked out in purple from her polished fingernails to her “Grl Power” t-shirt and shorts, watching one of the movies and shows that play in a near constant loop (Cq almost always on?) for her.

her throat and eats liquids through another in her stomach. SpongeBob or GoNoodle

After an ambulance whisked Zynae’s unconscious body to a nearby hospital, doctors spent 20 minutes performing CPR before she would regain a pulse, her father Carlos recalled.

Doctors said Zynae suffered a traumatic brain injury and was now in a semi-vegetative state. Today, a year later, Zynae communicates in smiles, blinks and frowns.

Zynae’s family has not spoken publicly about the night of June 26, 2018 at the MGM. they shared how they say their lives have “changed forever” as they struggle with caring for Zynae while praying their once outgoing little girl, will again twirl, laugh and play just as she did before she touched that handrail.

“We went from Zynae smiling, running off the bus, giving hugs, talking and smiling. And now, in a wheelchair and hasn’t walked,” Zynae’s mother, Rydricka Rosier, 34, said. “That day changed my baby’s whole life.”

“Cut it. Cut the switch”

It was just about 10 p.m. Carlos Green had gotten off his job at the D.C. water treatment plant where he has worked for 12 years and has just been made a supervisor. Green, as he often did after work, stopped by the MGM casino to play poker. He also waited for his family to join him outside at the resort as they often would do.

Green’s children, liked to visit the MGM after dark so they could see the ferris wheel, fountain and other sites lit up in bright colors for the night. That night was a celebration of sorts. Just days earlier, Zynae had just graduated from kindergarten at Barstow Elementary in Prince Frederick, Md. where the family then-lived. Zynae, who loved math and reading, cheerleading and T-ball, was preparing to take an advance placement test to determine if she could go directly to the second grade in the fall, her mother said.

Eventually, Rosier arrived with her mother, and the three children she and Green had during their 19-year relationship; Monya, then 16, Zynae then 6 and Carlos Jr., “C.J.,” then 5.

Rosier went into the casino and met Green. He gave her two $20 bills for Zynae and C.J. so they could go shopping in the nearby gift shop. Green stayed behind at the poker table.

But when Rosier and the family arrived at the gift shop, it was closed. They decided to go out on the terrace to watch the colorful water fountain over looking the Potomac River. Rosier searched her purse for loose change for C.J. and Zynae to throw in the fountain.

C. J. then darted off and grabbed a handrail on the stairs that hundreds of people used each day to go onto the terrace from the main building. Rosier noticed C.J. had rested his head on the handrail. “Boy, lift your head up,” Rosier told him. “But he never said anything. He didn’t move,” she said. By this time, Zynae had joined her brother and grabbed onto the handrail. “Neither of them were saying anything,” Rosier recalled.

The children’s oldest sister Monya, then noticed C.J.’s eyes slightly closing and rolling back his head. Monae yelled out “Mom, something’s wrong with C. J,” Rosier recalled. Rosier pulled C. J. off the handrail and he collapsed in her arms. Monya then pulled Zynae off the rail. Zynae was struggling to breathe, taking long, deep breaths.

Rosier screamed. “Help me, somebody help me. My baby, somebody help,” she recalled. Two women nearby ran over to help. Rosier pulled out her cellphone and called Green.

“C. J. passed out. He’s unconscious,” Rosier screamed into the phone.

Green jumped from the poker table and sprinted through the casino through the food court towards the terrace. As he approached the outside area, he could hear a child crying. It was C.J. He had regained consciousness and was standing next to Rosier as she tried to comfort him. Then Green saw Zynae lying on the ground with Rosier and Monae, crying surrounded by security guards. He could hear Rosier pleading. “Come on Zy, breathe. Breathe for mommy,” Green recalled.

But something was wrong. Rosier told him C.J., not Zynae, was passed out. But it was Zynae, his “princess” as he calls her, lying on her back and struggling to breathe. He was confused. “I kept saying, breathe baby. Please breathe baby. Come on, breathe,” Green, 36, said, now sitting at the dining room table, tears falling down his face.

Green said he repeatedly yelled for the guards to perform CPR on his daughter. He also asked them to turn her on her side, fearing she would choke on her own vomit. Green said they did ignored him. Green said it was not until two Prince George’s County police officers arrived did one of the officers begin CPR.

“I kept thinking, this is just temporary. God is going to pull her through. She’s going to wake up,” Green said. MGM officials later said, the guards determined Zynae was breathing and did not need CPR.

It was at then Green realized Zynae had received an electric shock. A security guard who was nearby, touched the railing as he tried to help Zynae and was slightly injured. Green said he too started to grab the railing until he heard another guard yell “Don’t touch the rail.” Another guard shouted, “Cut it. Cut the switch.”

The lighting on the handrail was supposed to have no more than 12 volts of electricity.

According to an engineering study done for the county after the incident, a faulty installation of a device mean to to control the electrical flow left the handrail charged with 120 volts.

[Faulty wiring cited in early investigation of 6-year-old’s electrocution at MGM National Harbor]

Prince George’s records show an ambulance was dispatched just before midnight from the MGM carrying Zynae and the security guard to United Medical Center on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C., about 3.5 miles from the MGM. The security guard who was also shocked, was admitted with minor injuries.

[6-year-old girl critically injured, man hurt by electric shock at MGM National Harbor]

When Green and Rosier reached the hospital, Rosier began screaming “Where’s my baby? Somebody tell me where’s my daughter,” she recalled. Doctors were working feverishly to regain Zynae’s pulse. At one point, the couple remembered a police officer, the same officer who initiated CPR earlier, appeared and urged them to momentarily take their eyes off what was in front of them. “He came out of nowhere and just reminded us to stop and pray.”

Then the couple heard loud applause coming from where the doctors and nurses were working on Zynae. They were able to regain Zynae’s pulse. She was then flown by helicopter to Children’s National, the District’s pediatric hospital. C.J. was also hospitalized for a couple of days for minor injuries. The electricity, doctors later told Zynae’s parents, did not reach C.J.’s heart as it did with his sister.

Zynae spent about three months at the hospital. She then spent another 4 and 1/2 months in a nearby rehabilitation center before being allowed to return home with her family where she would need round-the-clock care and hours of physical therapy.

The bills began mounting, Green took out personal loans and borrowed against his company’s retirement plan to pay the hospital bills and home nurse fees that his insurance did not cover. The family was also was reduced to one income. Rosier quit the three jobs she worked previously, as a school bus attendant, at a local TJ Maxx and as a school custodian. The couple agreed she would stay home and take care of Zynae in between nurse visits. “It’s difficult,” Green said. “We make do with what we can. We’re just trying to stay positive for them. It’s hard.”

The family now lives in a rented, two-level house in Hanover, Md. so they can be near Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for their regular trips to the facility, such as when Zynae’s blood pressure increases, as it often does. The house has a wooden ramp to the front door with bedrooms on the first level.

But Rosier now stays at home, taking care of Zynae in between two shifts of nurses who come in round-the-clock. Rosier does her daughter’s hair, pulling it into a small pony tail and putting a purple bow around it. A registered nurse comes in the house and takes care of Zynae from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then Rosier takes care of her daughter from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Another nurse comes in from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The couple has fired five different nurses they say, trying to find the right ones who best take care of their daughter.

As he talks about the struggles, Green’s mood shifted slightly, his voice raising as he seemingly realizes, no one from MGM has not once reached out to him or his family. “You know, they ain’t say nothing to us. Nothing.”

“She’s gonna live”

Green and Rosier contacted Benedict Morelli, a New York-based attorney who represented actor/comedian Tracy Morgan after a 2014 accident when the driver of a Wal-Mart tractor trailer crashed into a limo bus carrying Morgan and others. A colleague with Morgan, James McNair, was killed. Morgan was severely injured. Three years later, Wal-Mart settled with Morgan and Morelli for an undisclosed amount.

Morelli said MGM security footage showed that just two days before Zynae was injured, users touching the same handrail and reacting to tiny zaps on their hands. The high voltage, Morelli said, was never corrected. “This is tragic and never should have happened. This family, no family, deserves something like this to happen,” said Morelli.

In November, Zynae’s family filed a lawsuit against MGM, Rosendin Electric and Whiting-Turner. Rosendin was an electrical contractor on the project and while Whiting-Turner acted as the general contractor.

In separate court filings, the three co-defendants deny negligence and liability, blaming each other or circumstances out of their control for the incident.

“Rosendin Electric has cooperated with the investigation since the beginning and continue to pray for Zynae’s recovery,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

A trial is scheduled for February. Meanwhile, the County, with help from the FBI , is conducting its own investigation into the accident.

MGM officials said they tried to contact Zynae’s family. “MGM repeatedly reached out to the family from the moment the incident happened. We were told they did not want to have contact with representatives from MGM. Once they retained counsel, we were asked to only communicate through their attorney,” MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong said.

The case has progressed slowly through the courts. Morelli believed MGM is delaying the case, hoping Zynae will succumb to her injuries which would mean MGM would avoid a larger payout that would cover her ongoing care.

“But she’s not going nowhere,” Green said. “She gonna live. We have a lot of medical expenses and stuff we have to endure, but she’s not going nowhere.”

DeShong denied Morelli’s allegations and said discussions were “ongoing” adding that “a day does not go by that we don’t think of the Green family and Zynae,” she said. “We hope that she improves and her condition improves.”

Meanwhile back in their home, C. J. continues to struggle with nightmares, waking up in tears wanting to know why his sister won’t talk and play with him. “I love her,” he said.

CJ proudly showed off his bank where he has saved up $200, which he says he wants to use to help take Zynae to Disneyworld

After nearly 20 years as a couple, Green and Rosier are now planning to marry next year. Green said he believed Zynae’s accident was a “wake-up call” he said to “begin living the way God would want.”

“We have three beautiful kids together. We just want to make everything right in the eyes of God,” Green said. Zynae, he said, always wanted her parents to marry so she could be the flower girl at the wedding.

“And she is still going to be our flower girl,” Green said.

Sitting in the living room, Rosier gets excited when she sees her daughter responding to her. “How are you feeling Zy? You feeling good today?” she asked. “Blink three times for mommy to let me know you’re feeling good.” Rosier waits. Zynae then blinks. Once. Twice. And then a third time.

silent

“That’s my baby,” Rosier says.

