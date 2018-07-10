A dispute over a dinged car in parking lot, led to an attack with a baseball bat, and on Tuesday, a murder charge, after police said the beating victim in Maryland died from injuries.

A grand jury indicted Thomas Hughes, 31, in the assault that left 21-year-old Nicholas Keys with head injuries and several fractures, according to Prince George’s County police.

Keys lingered for three days after police said he was beaten in a June 4 attack in a shopping center lot in Bowie, Md.

Keys was in the lot near a Dollar Tree in Bowie Town Center at around 5:40 p.m. when he confronted a woman who had struck the car door of an acquaintance of Keys’s, police and court charging documents said.

Hughes, the woman’s boyfriend, got involved in the verbal argument before punching Keys in the face several times, charging documents said.



Thomas Hughes, 31, has been charged in the death of Nicholas Keys, 21. (Prince George's County Police)

Keys was knocked “unconscious before falling to the ground and striking his head on the pavement,” the charging documents state.

Without helping Keys, Hughes and his girlfriend left in a silver PT Cruiser that belonged to her , police said.

Police tracked down the PT Cruiser and interviewed the girlfriend.

Hughes’s girlfriend, who has not been charged, told police she saw Keys with a baseball bat that day and ran to her car to get a bat of her own, charging documents state.

As she was returning with her bat, she saw Hughes wrestle a bat from Keys and hurl it across the parking lot before punching him and knocking him to the ground, according to the charging documents.

“We gotta get out of here,” she told her boyfriend, the court documents state, before they got in the car and left the lot.

“‘He got what he deserved,’” the woman told detectives, according to the account contained in the charging documents.

Although Hughes’s girlfriend said her boyfriend punched Keys, police said Hughes used a baseball bat in the attack.

Keys died three days after the assault and the state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, police said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Hughes. Hughes is being held in jail without bond.