

As a Secret Service agent on protective details, Hubert Bell spent a career close to powerful leaders. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The photos on walls at Hubert Bell’s home in Alexandria tell a tale of a remarkable government career, showing him at the elbow of President Ronald Reagan, Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, Pope John Paul II and other historic dignitaries.

His presidential appointment letter by President Bill Clinton is alongside plaques, commendations and memorabilia from two generations of American political leaders. The respect he earned from the powerful was exemplified by his invitation last year to the funerals of former first lady Barbara Bush and president George H.W. Bush.

Despite his proximity to power, few would recognize his name or face.

Bell’s 54 years of federal service — which included 29 years in the Secret Service followed by 22 years as the inspector general of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) — is one of those rare Washington careers where not drawing attention signaled a job well done.

Yet, Bell is known as a trailblazing agent among circles of federal law enforcement officers for his persistent, steady voice to expand opportunities and advancement for hundreds of black, female and minority agents, investigators and agency leaders. And he broke barriers in his own career, topped by his selection to protect then-Vice President Bush as the first black agent to head a vice presidential protective detail.

On Dec. 31, Bell, 76, retired from his final post at the NRC.

“The federal government is still a great place to work. I enjoyed all my assignments,” he said. “I’ve come a long way from South Bayou Street in Mobile, Alabama.”

For many who gathered to honor him at his retirement luncheon in Northwest Washington, Bell’s path from working for a short while at a post office in Alabama to top jobs in the Secret Service is what cleared the way for their careers.

Thirty years ago, Lynda Williams was a uniformed officer with the Secret Service when she met Bell, by then a high-ranking official in the service. She was young, black and dreamed of being a field agent.

“Although Mr. Bell was sitting way high, he was never too high to reach down and encourage you,” Williams told the audience.

Bell advised her to attend a meeting of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and to pursue her goals. She not only would go onto to become an agent, but retired as a deputy assistant director and now serves as a national vice president for NOBLE.

Bell’s involvement with the group was so foundational that the national headquarters complex was named for him in 1998.

“Mr. Bell has always been that trailblazer that encouraged us and made it possible for people who look like me and act like me to ascend through the ranks,” she told the gathering of 150.

Bell’s path to service was set as a child.

His devout Catholic household, with his parents and five siblings, sowed the seeds of giving back.

As a student at Alabama State University, he and his younger brother Joseph Bell joined part of the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

“Hubert exemplifies everything we were taught,” said Joseph Bell, who is retired from Howard University, where he was a coach and athletic director. “Never forget from whence you came and love your neighbor as you would love yourself. He’s just a good guy.”



“Mr. Bell has always been that trailblazer that encouraged us and made it possible for people who look like me and act like me to ascend through the ranks,” said Lynda Williams, whom Bell encouraged 30 years ago. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

It was their father who set his namesake on the road to law enforcement.

Hubert Bell Sr., was one of Mobile’s first five black officers during the turbulent civil rights era of the 1950s and later introduced his son to a friend in the Secret Service and encouraged him to apply.

Bell balked, thinking of “the hell” his father and those first black officers had faced. They were limited to patrol duty, where they could stop — but not arrest — white people and faced scorn on and off the streets.

Bell’s mother bought a police scanner to try to track her husband’s safety while on duty, and although the radio chatter brought comfort, the use of “the n-word was prevalent,” Bell said.

“In my mind, all I could remember [was] what these five guys had gone through in Mobile. It was kind of an indelible thing,” he recalled.

For a year, Bell tried teaching during a fraught integration era, but the schools were not for him. Bell reversed course, and applied to the Secret Service.



A weather report for a security detail, with George H.W. Bush’s signature, is part of Bell’s memorabilia. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

A framed gavel from George H.W. Bush hangs in wall of Bell’s home in Alexandria. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

On “Holy Saturday, the day before Easter,” in March 1967, as Bell described the day in church terms, he drove his lime green ’67 Mustang north to Washington.

In the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Secret Service had attracted a large cadre of talented, bright, eager young men, said Richard Steiner, 75, a retired agent who worked with Bell for nearly 20 years beginning in 1970.

“It was very competitive. The service expanded, they brought in a lot of competent young people who wanted to serve,” Steiner said in a recent interview. Bell “was very thorough, had a good work ethic and was probably one of the most decent people I’ve ever been around in my life.”

“He is a very caring individual,” Steiner added.

But the service they joined lacked diversity.

Bell said he was the seventh black agent hired in the agency.

The service had no black agents working in southern field offices and no female agents at all.

Bell’s first big assignment came from the agency director’s office: recruit more black candidates. “I really had a blank check. I could go anywhere in the United States to recruit. But being from the South, I immediately headed south,” Bell said.

And he immediately ran into the white, old-boy establishment. He said some agents in charge of field offices resented his arrival and others claimed they could find no qualified candidates despite a plethora of black colleges and universities, particularly in the Atlanta area.

“I knew they weren’t doing the job. I looked at the files,” Bell said. “How do you have five black colleges in a city and not have any applicants? They were just going through the motions.”

Bell also found a lack of follow-up with the few black candidates who had applied. One young man’s application had been rejected simply because he had a gold tooth, he said.

But Bell managed to bring in 35 recruits in a little more than a year, and all but one became agents, he said.

As Bell’s career advanced, he moved from agent in charge of the Hawaii field office to agent in charge of the vice presidential protective detail to division deputy assistant director of the Office of Investigations to the assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations.

And in each of those jobs, colleagues credited Bell with speaking out against tokenism and pushing to expand opportunities for black agents. That advocacy included working to make the appraisal system more equitably value the undercover assignments of many black agents handling forgery and counterfeit cases as it did the protective detail work done mostly by white agents.

At each step, he thought it was critical to apply pressure.

“Changes are made from the top down, not from the bottom up,” Bell said.

Bell is a reserved man who recalls his career often by describing “the mission” of the agency where he worked.



Bell is pictured with President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Throughout the 1970s, that mission for him was refining the planning and protection for national leaders and foreign dignitaries. “Every day is a training day. The more you do it, the quicker you learn it. The more you do it, the better you are it,” Bell said.

But “those hours you put in are stressful.”

It was on one those long details — to Vietnam in 1972, protecting Vice President Spiro Agnew — that Bell stayed up all night on the return Pan Am flight from Asia to Hono­lulu, to talk to a flight attendant named Satwant.

A long-distance romance simmered with lots of letters as she moved from Hawaii to London, and led to an arranged courtship — in her native Singapore.

“The mailman used to love me,” Bell grinned.

Bell has kept a box of those cards and letters. When they married in 1975, he was 33 and she was 25.

“Hubert has a calm, reassuring and gentle nature. He’s also romantic,” Satwant Bell said. “We’ve been married for over 43 years, and to this day, he still serves me my morning coffee.”

A growing family was the bedrock of his life. Two daughters, Naydja and Nileah, were followed by two sons, Anthony and Andrew.

He stressed education, faith and hard work to his children, but always had their backs with support and advice, Nileah Bell said.

A year after marrying, he joined the then-fledgling NOBLE and the organization became “his second wife,” Nileah Bell said. The annual conventions were a fixture on the Bell family calendar. He served as a longtime treasurer and later on the board, and Satwant Bell ran auctions for scholarship fundraisers.



Nileah Bell speaks at a retirement party for her father, Hubert Bell, in December in Washington. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

At Bell’s retirement ceremony, dozens of NOBLE members among the organization’s 3,000 members stood for recognition, including his daughters. Nileah is as an analyst with the FBI and Naydja is an analyst with the Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General.

“An organization like NOBLE is only as good as the people. Those who care about it and water it, and continue to plant seeds that will bloom long after we’re gone,” Bell wrote in his retirement speech. “My biggest lesson for NOBLE is that while we work hard for the here and now, it is for that which can’t yet be seen that our true labors will prosper.”

Bell retired from the Secret Service in 1996 as executive director of workforce planning and diversity management, after being passed over for agency director. With his children’s college bills to be paid, he took the job as inspector general of the NRC.

President Bill Clinton nominated him in April 1996, the Senate confirmed him and he began a two-decade career.

One assignment he was sorry to have missed was the chance to protect Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president.

“I was elated to see Obama become the president. It would certainly have been an honor for me to be there, to serve on that detail,” he said.

Bell added that Obama and first lady Michelle Obama revealed themselves to be personable, considerate, understanding and in tune with family life, which he said would have made the assignment enjoyable.

“I had a great career,” Bell said simply of his long tenure.

But many who benefited from his focus and advocacy are more expansive.

Alonzo Webb, who joined the Secret Service as an agent in 1977 and spent 23 years on the job, said that had Bell not spent years recruiting, people like him would not have had an opportunity. And once they arrived as agents, Webb said, Bell pushed them to band together to fight bias in an agency they all loved and chose to serve.

“We consider him the godfather of black agents,” Webb said. “The only reason we made it into the Secret Service was because of Hubert Bell.”