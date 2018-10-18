Fire ripped through the roof of a Northeast Washington home, where a man and two firefighters were injured Wednesday night. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

A Northeast man and two D.C. firefighters were taken to hospitals Wednesday night from a house fire in the Brookland neighborhood, D.C. fire officials said

Smoke and flames jutted from a detached single-family home in the 2700 block of 12th Street about 10:20 p.m., said Doug Buchanan, a fire department spokesman. The heavy fire conditions that burned through the roof forced firefighters to evacuate the building about 10 minutes into attack the blaze from outside the home.

Medics examined a man who was injured in the home, who was found conscious and alert at the scene. The man and two firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

It took about one hour for firefighters to extinguish the flames from the exterior.

The cause of the fire was unknown early Thursday morning.