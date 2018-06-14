A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue SE, near Wheeler Road. Police identified the victim as Dontae Mitchell of Southeast.

Police said Mitchell had been shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. No arrest had been made.

The District has had 71 homicides so far this year, up 51 percent from the 47 killed at this time in 2017. Nearly half, including Thursday’s, occurred in Ward 8.