A 23-year-old man who was shot earlier this week in Landover has died of his wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday outside an apartment building in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue near Landover Road. When police arrived, they found two men — one of whom was later identified as Tauron Williamson of Oxon Hill — who had been shot.

Both men were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Williamson died Thursday, police said.

Detectives are working to find a suspect or suspects in the case.

More than 90 people have been killed in the D.C. region this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 25 have been in Prince George’s County.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news