The jurors would be loaded into four-wheel drives, perhaps four to a truck. They would head off-road, ascend the curved path of a long hill, and go down the other side to the corner of a grassy field. From there, they would get out and judge for themselves just how remote and hidden they had suddenly become in the exurbs of Maryland, 25 miles north of Washington.

It is only by taking such a trip, Maryland prosecutors asserted in court filings this week, that jurors can fully understand what Tyler Lewis Tessier did.

The 33-year-old drove the same route 11 months ago, his pregnant schoolteacher girlfriend by his side, ostensibly to show her land they would buy to build a house. But after the couple got out, according to the prosecutors, Tessier got behind Laura Wallen, shot her once in the back of the head, and buried her.

“Only one with an intimate knowledge of this area would be able to find this location,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna Fenton and Mary Herdman wrote in court papers. “From the burial site, due to the complicated topography of the field, one cannot see any residence, any structure or any roads.”

The prosecutors are expected to argue their request in person Friday before Circuit Judge Michael Mason. Tessier’s 10-day trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.



Laura Wallen and Tyler Tessier (Photos from Montgomery County Police)

The request to take jurors to the site where Wallen’s body was found is the latest in the closely followed case.

Wallen, who had lived in Olney, Md., went missing the weekend of Sept. 2, 2017, after being last seen with Tessier. She became the object of a massive, week-long search by police. The effort included a news conference at which Tessier pleaded for her return, addressing her directly and sitting beside her parents.

“Laura, if you’re listening,” Tessier said in front of a bank of cameras, “it doesn’t matter what’s happened. It doesn’t matter what type of trouble. There’s nothing we can’t fix together.”

Wallen, 31, was a social studies teacher at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County, where she had failed to show up for the first day of 2017 classes after several weeks of preparing her classroom.



Tyler Tessier, left, Gwen Wallen, center, and Mark Wallen at the news conference in September. (Michael Robinson Chavez)

On Sept. 13, two days after Tessier’s public appeal, police found Wallen’s body in the remote field.

In their recent filing, prosecutors said Tessier was familiar with the area, adjacent to the KS Kuts animal processing facility in the Damascus area. They assert that after the shooting, Tessier climbed into a “skid loader” kept in the area, which he used to help dig a shallow grave for Wallen’s body.

Prosecutors say Tessier hid Wallen’s license plate in a dumpster on the property. They suggest that the possible murder weapon, a .22-caliber rifle, was kept in a nearby shop.

“The state would request,” prosecutors added in their court papers, “that following the viewing at the burial location, a stop be made at KS Kuts to observe the skid loader and location of the dumpster.”