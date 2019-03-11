The violent encounter erupted in one of the most public of spaces: the main floor of a popular shopping mall in suburban Washington.

Four men squared off against a fifth — the four armed with bamboo sticks they pulled from displays outside a Philippine cuisine restaurant, the other armed with a knife. The knife-wielding man stabbed two of the four, chasing at least one of them in front of horrified shoppers in the middle of the afternoon. One victim collapsed outside a clothing store, the other next to a dentist’s office.

Yet for two years, the man with the knife — his face captured on blurry surveillance video before he ran away — had been shrouded in mystery.

Now, police in Montgomery County, Md., say they know who he is: King Yassin Leigh-Conteh, 19, of Silver Spring. They charged him Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 10, 2017, deaths of Angel Gomez-Pineda, 24, and Kevin Moya Cruz, 22, at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Leigh-Conteh was ordered held in jail on no-bond status. He is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Online court records do not indicate whether he has retained an attorney.

Soon after the homicides, detectives arrested a different suspect: A 17-year-old from Montgomery Village who was known to police from previous run-ins and who they believed was the person in the surveillance video. A Montgomery County grand jury indicted the teen on two counts of murder.

The suspect and his attorney insisted he had never been to the Westfield Wheaton mall, and he was with a friend recording music at the time of the deaths, according to court filings.

In March 2017, prosecutors, saying they had insufficient evidence to proceed, dropped all charges against the 17-year-old after he had spent 65 days behind bars.

New court records, coupled with earlier statements from police, show that for more than a year detectives kept the video images to themselves, trying quietly to match them with any leads or suspects that developed.

But the case went cold.

“Leads in the case have been exhausted,” Montgomery County Police said in an Aug. 25, 2018, news release as they made snippets and still images from the surveillance video publicly available.

That did not yield immediate results. But on Dec. 1, an anonymous caller indicated to police that a person named “King Conteh” had committed the killings. It is not clear whether the video prompted the call.

Detectives researched the name, suspecting the caller was referring to King Yassin Leigh-Conteh, they said in court filings. They compared Leigh-Conteh’s Motor Vehicle Administration photograph with the mall video and found the images “extremely similar in physical appearance,” Detective Mike Carin wrote in charging documents.

Detectives continued investigating Leigh-Conteh, got a search warrant for his apartment, and went there Monday.

“Detectives seized a pair of shoes and a hat that are similar to the shoes and hat” worn by the suspect in the surveillance video, police wrote.

Investigators took Leigh-Conteh into custody and showed him the surveillance video.

“Leigh-Conteh did not deny it was him in the video [but] remained silent on any question related to the homicides at the mall,” detectives wrote.

The new arrest records do not explain any possible motive but say the suspect on the video was involved in an altercation with the victims, separated from them, and squared off with them again at a different location.

“The suspect produced a knife and during that confrontation, the suspect stabbed both victims,” detectives wrote.

