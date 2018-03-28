The scene in Adams Morgan on June 8 after two officers were struck. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

D.C. police officer Alen Bukvic doesn’t remember the night last summer when a Dodge Ram pickup barreled down on him.

He was with fellow officer Richard Duranne, directing traffic in Adams Morgan on June 8.

Duranne was run over; Bukvic was struck so hard he flew 65­ feet in the air. Police estimated that the truck was traveling at 56 mph and didn’t slow until it slammed into a recycling truck.

Bukvic, 38, said he only recalls waking up at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “I kept asking my wife what was going on,” the officer said. The crash had broken 37 bones, and a rib pierced his heart.

Duranne’s injuries also were serious — five separate fractures to a single foot, a torn knee ligament, a broken nose and burns from the pavement to his face and hands.

Both officers were honored Tuesday night at the police department’s annual awards ceremony. They each received a Blue Badge medal — akin to a Purple Heart — “for the sacrifices they have made.” The honor, officials said, is a reminder of the inherently dangerous job of policing.

“On the scene his pulse was almost undetectable,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said as he presented the award to Bukvic. “It’s a miracle he’s here with us tonight.”

Duranne, 39, couldn’t make the ceremony, as he had undergone his most recent surgery two days earlier. Nine months after the incident, both officers have been unable to return to their jobs.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck, Brandon Figures-Mormon, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill, along with other offenses, and is scheduled to go on trial May 6. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of 18th Street NW.

Prosecutors have argued that Figures-Mormon intentionally turned toward the officers and struck them; the suspect’s defense attorney has argued that he had a bad reaction to synthetic marijuana and didn’t strike the officers on purpose. Police found a military assault-style weapon in the truck.

Bukvic joined the police department five years ago after having a career as a cabinetmaker and furniture restorer in Virginia.

“I’m getting better,” Bukvic said in an interview. “It’s still some time before I can come back.”

Before the crash, Bukvic had been assigned to the 3rd District patrol. He hopes to return as a detective, easing his wife’s fears for his safety on the job.

“I love the job and I love working with the people,” Bukvic said.

He said that being honored helped him heal. “It added closure,” the officer said.