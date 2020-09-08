With law enforcement agencies across the country under pressure to improve officer training and oversight, Owen’s case is a cautionary tale of missed opportunities, the limits of early-warning systems and the danger of relying on police officers to report for themselves when they are stressed or struggling.

Owen’s supervisors were unaware he had sought workers’ compensation for psychological difficulties stemming from a fatal shooting early in his career, department officials say, even though Owen was supposed to notify them. Over the next decade, Owen used force against civilians at least nine times, according to a Washington Post examination of his career. Twice last year, videos taken as Owen was arresting people show him with his hands on their necks. Criminal charges against some of the people Owen arrested over the years were dropped because he didn’t show up in court.

Department officials say Owen, who was fired after the Green shooting, has not been found at fault in any of the cases identified by The Post. He is charged with murder and being held without bond; his trial date has not been set.

Owen’s lawyer, Thomas Mooney, said he has not examined previous uses of force by Owen closely enough to comment on specific instances. But he said such interactions can be routine.

“Being a police officer is a tough job, and they deal with people who act erratically and unusually and aggressively all the time,” Mooney said. “So he finds himself the subject of an investigation because somebody’s complaining — that’s every police officer in the county that’s on the streets.”

Experts agree that for an officer to accumulate use-of-force encounters, and even complaints, over the years does not necessarily indicate bad behavior. But they say an officer’s repeated failure to appear in court can be a sign of trouble.

They also say the sluggish pace of the early-warning system is a significant problem that jeopardizes both officers and civilians on the streets.

“That’s far too long a lag time to get to these officers who might be in immediate distress,” said Christopher Harris, a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell who has studied early-intervention systems and advised police departments on using them. “And this officer might have been, given the claims that he filed and some of the other history that he had.”

In the wake of Floyd’s killing in May, the Maryland legislature is debating ways to hold officers more accountable, and a Prince George’s County task force is scrutinizing police hiring, training and use of force. State Del. Alonzo T. Washington (D-Prince George’s), who is co-leading the county task force, said the group will study ways to prevent officer misconduct, including the early-warning system, which is supposed to track uses of force, complaints against officers, missed court appearances and other potential indicators.

“This system should be up-to-date and run on time,” Washington said.

In reference to Green’s shooting, he added: “This type of case worries Prince Georgians every day — that it’s going to happen to their son, their daughter, their father, their sister or their brother.”

Violent encounters

The last 911 response of Owen’s career came in late January. Police were called after a Buick driven by Green slammed into several cars near the D.C. border. Police suspected the 43-year-old was on drugs.

Owen got Green out of the car, cuffed his hands behind his back and placed him in the cruiser to wait for a drug recognition expert, according to police records and interviews. The former officer is accused of firing seven shots a few minutes later, six of which hit Green, still handcuffed in the front seat.

Green, a father of two who worked as a Megabus luggage loader, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The next day, Owen was booked into jail.

Owen, according to his attorney, told authorities he’d feared for his life because Green “attempted to obtain my firearm.” Prosecutors say there is no evidence Green posed a serious threat.

It is not publicly known how many other times Owen used force, because the Prince George’s police department does not disclose the reports that such incidents generate. The Post’s review relied primarily on searching for arrests by Owen in court records. One incident occurred less than a month before Green was killed. Again, the civilian was in handcuffs.

On Dec. 29, tow-truck business operator Jerry Costen was helping his niece with her broken-down car in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Fort Washington. A man came toward them, appearing wounded. Costen, 42, yelled at his son to call 911. The teen ran to a car to grab a phone, but officers were already arriving, having been summoned by someone else.

A video taken by Costen’s daughter, obtained by The Post, shows an unidentified officer pointing a gun at Costen’s running son, and Costen striding toward them, yelling, “That’s my son, man! He’s 16 years old!”

As the officer yells for everyone to get on the ground, Owen walks over and grabs Costen. The officers put Costen and his son in handcuffs.

“Why are you locking me up?” Costen says. “For what?”

Owen, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 279 pounds, eventually pushes the increasingly agitated Costen against a patrol car. Costen can again be heard on the video yelling, “For what?”

Owen pulls Costen to the ground and presses his fingers to either side of Costen’s neck, ordering him to “calm down.” Costen screams until Owen releases the pressure.

Costen was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order. The police report says he “attempted to head-butt [Owen] and spat on him” as Owen was walking him toward the cruiser. The video does not appear to show that behavior.

Costen’s niece, Krytiseya Jordan-Worthy, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct. She filed an affidavit in court saying she was punched and slammed to the ground by another officer during the arrest.

Nearly a year earlier, Owen wrapped his hands around a man’s neck during an altercation that followed a traffic stop. Jonathan Harris, 27, was driving a car with no tags. He was on probation, records show, after pleading guilty to theft and second-degree assault in a 2014 case.

Video of the Jan. 3, 2019, arrest, taken by Harris and obtained by The Post, shows officers pulling Harris out of his car and Owen pinning Harris to the pavement, his hands around Harris’s neck.

Department policy prohibits chokeholds. Police officials said they had not seen the video or received any formal complaints about the arrest.

Harris, who declined to comment, faces a charge of failure to obey a lawful order. But prosecutors intend to drop the charge, state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Denise Smith said, because “the case did not meet elements” required for the offense.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Costen and Jordan-Worthy in February after reviewing evidence, including the video. Police officials told The Post that the incident leading to their arrests is under investigation. Costen and Jordan-Worthy, who have filed complaints with the department and are represented by lawyers, declined to comment.

Warning signs

The incidents that triggered the department’s “early identification system” happened last summer.

On July 13, 2019, Owen was dispatched to a Temple Hills home where Devonne Gaillard Jr., 29, was arguing with his girlfriend.

“He wanted to talk to me, and I didn’t want to talk to him no more, so I walked away,” Gaillard said. “When I turned my back, he grabbed me and slammed me on my neck.”

Gaillard’s arrest report, written by another officer, said Gaillard had “balled his fists,” “advanced” and “made evasive movements.” He was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. Prosecutors dropped the charges in February because of Owen’s involvement in the case.

Gaillard said he didn’t file a complaint because doing so seemed pointless. “I’m a young black man with long dreadlocks. They don’t want to hear nothing I got to say.”

On July 31, officers pursued a man on a suspected stolen motorcycle, who crashed and fled. Owen found him, and there was a brief struggle, according to a police report. Owen had drawn his gun. As he tried to re-holster it, he accidentally fired. No one was hit.

It took the early-warning system, which relied on information being compiled by hand and entered into a database, months to create the flag, police officials say.

Owen’s supervisors weren’t notified until January. Their deadline to meet with Owen and decide whether counseling, training or other actions were warranted was Feb. 29 — a month after Owen shot Green.

“The whole point of having the early intervention is you help the officer when they seem like they’re in distress, before things get worse,” said Harris, the University of Massachusetts professor.

Former Prince George’s County police chief Hank Stawinski — who ordered Owen arrested after the January shooting — told The Post that he understood the system was too slow and had been working to upgrade it.

“We were moving to fix those deficiencies,” Stawinski said in an interview before his resignation in June.

Major James McCreary, who heads the department’s internal affairs division, told the county task force in August that police officials are working to make the system much faster. “So if there’s an early warning violation, as soon as we see it we can push it out to the district commanders,” he said.

Still, department officials say it’s not clear that quicker action would have prevented Green’s shooting. Owen’s supervisors have to review each use of force, and could have acted if they found his actions concerning.

After firing his gun in July, 2019, Owen was required to complete “judgment enhancement shooting training” and meet with a department psychologist, all of which happened within a week, department officials say.

Psychological issues

Owen had filed a worker’s compensation claim the previous March saying the impact of a years-old injury was worsening.

Paperwork on the claim, obtained through a Maryland Public Information Act request, is redacted and does not reveal the nature of Owen’s difficulties. But the documents say he was being treated by psychiatrist Patrick Sheehan, who has extensive experience diagnosing post-traumatic stress disorder among police officers. And Owen’s sister, Venesha Owen, told The Post her brother suffered from PTSD.

Sheehan declined to comment.

The claim sought additional compensation for a partial disability claim Owen filed years earlier. But the date listed on the initial claim doesn’t match either of the shootings attributed to Owen before he shot Green.

The first happened weeks after Owen graduated from the police academy in 2010. He said he fired at a would-be mugger while off duty, according to a police account, apparently missing his target.

A second came in 2011, after Owen left a Toys for Tots event at police headquarters. As he was driving in Landover, he saw a man lying in a front yard and stopped to see if he needed help, according to the police department’s written account.

That account says the man, Rodney Deron Edwards, pulled a gun on Owen, prompting him to fire his own weapon. Edwards, 35, was killed. Department officials said a loaded handgun was found at the scene, and court records show Edwards’s criminal history included gun charges.

Police officials deemed the shooting justified, though Edwards’s family members dispute that. His uncle Henry Edwards said he doesn’t believe his nephew — whose hand was disabled from an accident — had a gun on him or would have posed a threat to Owen.

“He’s not going to pull no gun on no police officer,” Henry Edwards told The Post.

The next October, Owen filed the claim saying he had suffered harm due to a “fatal shooting of suspect” on Nov. 29, 2010. Edwards was killed Dec. 17, 2011. Officials say they have no record of a shooting involving Owen on the 2010 date.

Owen’s workers’ compensation attorney, John Hall, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the date discrepancy.

The Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission awarded Owen payments to compensate him for a “permanent partial disability,” records show. The amount of the award, which would be in addition to Owen’s regular pay, was redacted. Owen remained on duty.

Owen’s claim said he notified a police captain of his difficulties, as required by the department. But police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said the captain was not notified. That means that while some parts of the county bureaucracy were aware of the claim, Owen’s supervisors — according to the department — were not.

“The Department is currently investigating how he was able to circumvent the internal process and go directly toward workers’ compensation,” Cotterman said in an email. “The required notification would have put the Department in a position to track this issue.”

When Owen sought additional payments last year, the commission agreed.

Cotterman said the police department is considering whether to incorporate data from workers’ compensation records into its early-warning system. Experts say the more indicators a system relies on, the better it can detect potential problems.

“At no point has the Department been made aware that any medical professional representing any party in this matter concluded that Corporal Owen was not fit for duty or posed any threat to himself or the community,” Cotterman said.

Court no-shows

Other Prince George’s residents who had encounters with Owen over the years have accused him of brutality and lack of professionalism. Several who Owen arrested, and accused of aggressive behavior toward him, had charges dropped because Owen failed to show up for court proceedings — another indicator of potential trouble that the warning system tracks.

“He put me in a headlock and started slinging me on my porch,” said Bernard Lewis of Temple Hills, who Owen arrested in 2013. “He dragged me down the steps and put me in handcuffs on the ground. He put his hand on the back of my head and pushed my face in the dirt.”

Owen had approached Lewis, then 17, and several friends because he thought they appeared suspicious, according to a police report. Owen ended up arresting Lewis on charges of assault, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct, saying the teen had taken “an aggressive stance with clinched fists,” punched him in the chin and tried to grab his gun.

Lewis, now 25, denies punching Owen, grabbing at his gun or acting aggressively. The charges were dropped after Owen didn’t appear in court. Lewis sued Owen for false arrest, but the suit was dismissed because he had waived the right to sue while getting the arrest expunged.

Cotterman said Owen also triggered the early-warning system in 2016 by failing to appear in court on two occasions. She said a Maryland law protecting personnel records prevents her from providing more detail or saying whether the department took action.

But The Post found two people arrested by Owen that year whose charges were dropped when he did not show up.

One was a woman pulled over for traffic violations and arrested for a suspended licensed. Owen added charges of assault and attempted escape, writing in an arrest report that she spit at him as they traveled along Interstate 495 in his patrol car, “became extremely violent and began attempts to exit.”

The woman, who asked that she not be identified because she finds the arrest humiliating, denies being violent or trying to escape.

“This man, from the jump, was very nasty,” she said. “I kept telling him how unfit of an officer I felt that he was, how unprofessional he was.”

The woman said her insults seemed to trigger Owen. “He jerked the car to a stop and reached over and pulled me toward him and strangled me, telling me don’t disrespect him, don’t talk back to him.”

“I had three court dates, but he never showed,” the woman said.

The charges were dropped. The woman said she filed a complaint and spoke with police internal affairs investigators, but never heard back. Department officials said Maryland law prohibits them from confirming or discussing such complaints.

One evening later that year, Owen encountered a Hyundai Santa Fe that had run off the road. Owen wrote in a police report that the man refused commands to get out of the car, started “yelling profanities at me” and then charged toward Owen, swinging clenched fists. Owen wrote that he took the man “to the ground” and arrested him on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The man, Wayne Jones, is a sergeant with the University of District of Columbia police force. He disputed Owen’s story. “I didn’t charge him, he didn’t handcuff me, he didn’t throw me to the ground or none of that,” Jones, 66, said in an interview.

Jones said he worked the night before the incident, spent that day in court, then fell asleep behind the wheel on the way home.

Just before the court date, Jones said, he got a call from Owen, who said not to worry.