After issuing daily reports on crimes or arrests going back to July, Prince William police said nothing on Thursday was sufficiently significant. (iStock/iStock)

News is usually made when something happens, but sometimes it is news when nothing happens, as reportedly was true Thursday in a large Northern Virginia suburban jurisdiction.

Each weekday, the police in Prince William County, Va., as in several other jurisdictions in and around Washington, list the significant events, either arrests or offenses, from the day before.

But Friday, the county police sent an email saying “there were no significant incidents or arrests” the day before. So, the police said, no “daily incident report” would be issued.

This is unusual. On each of the 19 previous weekdays, going back to July 29, something occurred to prompt a report.

Thursday’s report, for example, included an account of a shooting about 5 p.m. in the 15500 block of Chicacoan Drive in Woodbridge. Wednesday’s report told of a burglary attempt about 12:25 a.m. at a house in the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace in Woodbridge.

Invariably, something worthy of note occurs. But, apparently, not on Thursday in Prince William County, despite a population estimated last year at 468,000.

No explanation was immediately available, although many appeared possible, from mere chance to a decision by miscreants to take a summer break,

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news