The District has seen several shootings and homicides in the past few days. (iStock)

Several people have been killed during a spate of violence in the District in recent days, prompting outrage and concern from city leaders.

The latest incident occurred about 7:41 p.m. Sunday and involved a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. about two blocks from the Congress Heights Metro stop, according to D.C. Police.

When police officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in an alley. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police later identified the man as Jamal Bandy, 27, of no fixed address.

The homicide comes on the heels of days of violence that left five other people dead, including an 11-year-old boy, Karon Brown, who was shot near Naylor Road and Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

In a news conference Monday, city officials decried access to illegal guns in the city.

“No one deserves to die from gun violence,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said on Twitter. “We are calling on the public’s assistance to find illegal guns.”

Karon and his 12-year-old brother had walked Thursday evening to a McDonald’s not far from their home to get food for their older sister. At some point, a fight involving adults and children broke out inside the restaurant and spilled into the street.

At some point, police said, people driving by waved Karon into their car to escape the violence. They said a man fired at the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man — Tony Antoine McClam of Southeast — was arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the boy’s death. Police have not said what they think the motive was in the killing.

The recent surge of violence started Wednesday when 28-year-old Mondell Valentine was shot in the 3800 block of Second Street SE.

On Friday, two people — a 17-year-old boy, Ahkii Washington-Scruggs, and a 57-year-old man, Hugh Washington — were found fatally shot in a home on Queen Street in Northeast. And on Saturday, two men, who were later identified as Delwaun Lyons, 23, and Eric Byrd, 34, were shot dead in separate incidents in Southeast.

D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) said in a statement that he was “outraged and saddened by the series of homicides and shootings that continue to wreak havoc on our communities.”

McDuffie called the gun violence senseless and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The District has had 94 homicides so far this year, compared with 85 last year, according to city figures.

