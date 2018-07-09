Police released sketches of a suspect at 25 years old (left) and at 45 years old (right) who is wanted in several crimes, including at least a rape and a murder that happened more than 20 years ago in Montgomery County, Md. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

On a fall night 24 years ago, research biologist Le Bich-Thuy boarded a D.C. Metro train, exited at the Twinbrook station in Rockville, and walked home. The well-liked 42-year-old also played cello in a community orchestra.

Bich-Thuy never made it into her home. Someone came up from behind, and dragged her into a side yard. She was raped; her head crushed with a heavy piece of concrete; and she was strangled. The case remains unsolved.

Now, though, Montgomery County investigators say they have a rough idea of what the suspect looked like, because of an emerging forensic technique called “DNA Phenotyping” that turns genetic clues left at crime scenes into predicted facial images. On Monday, they released images of how the attacker may have appeared — as a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old.

“We’re looking for any new information, anything these images might prompt someone to remember,” said Sgt. Chris Homrock, head of Montgomery’s cold-case squad.

Unlike past cases in Montgomery County, when detectives employed the imaging technique, this time they were able to use identical DNA collected from two crime scenes. The other case dates to 1989, five years before the scientist was killed, and involved a different woman who was raped after she, too, exited the same Metro station and headed home.

Homrock is convinced the same man committed both crimes. And he strongly suspects he has attacked other women. “I don’t think he did this just two or three times. This guy was targeting women in that area for at least five years,” Homrock said.

The sergeant and his detectives have examined two other crimes reported near the Twinbrook metro station from that time — including an attempted rape, in 1994, by a suspect armed with a knife whom the victim fought off. The common denominator in all the cases, Homrock said, was a victim who had just exited the Twinbrook station and was likely followed — either as she walked home or took a short bus ride home. Then the man would spring out just before the victim got into her residence.

“The common theme of these cases is they all start at the Twinbrook Metro station,” he said. “Everything generates from there.”

Bich-Thuy lived by herself in a house on Martha Terrace. The molecular biologist had relocated from France and had been working at Children’s National hospital. One of her projects involved pediatric pulmonary medicine.

“She just was a wonderful person. When she smiled, the room lit up,” Ervin Klinkon, director of the Montgomery College Symphony Orchestra, told The Washington Post in 1994.

The “DNA Phenotyping” images, generated by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, rely heavily on genetic histories linked to the DNA found at crime scenes. In this case, that has let detectives to know, fairly confidently, that the suspect is white, has blue eyes and no freckles, and has a certain shape to his head, Homrock said.

But the technique has its limits. One big one: There is no way, based on the genetic markers left at crimes scenes, to know the age of the suspect, said Homrock. That is why two images were made — one of the man at 25 and the other at 45. Nor can the technique account for hairstyle, scars and how much a person may have aged in appearance from factors like smoking, drinking and diet.

Montgomery police officials term the images “scientific approximations” of appearances, rather than exact replicas.

Here is more specific information about three crimes that investigators believe were committed by the same man near the Twinbrook Metro station:

On June 25, 1989, about 10:15 p.m., a 52-year-old woman was walking on Lewis Avenue when a man approached her from behind, dragged into a yard and raped her. Investigators collected evidence at the scene, stored it, and years later — through scientific advances — used it as a source of DNA left by the suspect.

On Sept. 19, 1994, about 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was walking on Twinbrook Parkway when a man approached from behind, armed with a knife. He dragged her to the side of her residence and tried to rape her. She resisted, fled and contacted police. Investigators have never been able to draw DNA from evidence collected at this crime scene.

On Oct. 3, 1994, the body of Bich-Thuy, 42, was found on the side of her home. She’d been beaten, raped, and strangled several days earlier. Police had been called to her home after friends and co-workers hadn’t seen her and grew concerned. DNA from this crime scene matched the DNA left at the Lewis Avenue crime scene.

Police in Montgomery County ask anyone with information regarding the suspect or the preceding cases to call 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.