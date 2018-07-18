It started out as a routine call: Firefighters in Montgomery County, Md., went to check on a possible gas odor in downtown Silver Spring Tuesday. They took measurements, determined there was no threat, and were wrapping things up.

“The next event,” a fire department spokesman said, “unfolded right in front of them.”

What firefighters saw, according to court records, was a 24-year-old man stab a victim across the chest and walk away.

At least two firefighters went to help the wounded man. He’d suffered a 2-inch deep, 8-inch long cut and the firefighters could see into his chest cavity, according to court records.

They called in more medics, and took him to a hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.

At least two more firefighters followed the suspect on foot long enough to give police a detailed description of his appearance, his clothing, and where he might be located. Moments later, police arrested Jonathan S. Worth, of Silver Spring, questioned him, and charged him with attempted second-degree murder, according to arrest records filed in Montgomery County District Court.

“They were in the right place at the right time,” said Pete Piringer spokesman for Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.

Police officials said they did not know what started the altercation, and said the men did not know each other.

Worth was being held in jail Wednesday on no-bond status. He is expected to appear in court Thursday to have his bond terms reviewed by a judge. Online court records did not immediately list an attorney for him.

The victim remained hospitalized Wednesday. Officials said he was in stable condition.

On Tuesday, at 5: 41 p.m., a firefighter called police to say he had just seen a man stabbed in front of the Marriott Courtyard Hotel on Fenton Street. Officers were told the suspect was in his 20s, was wearing a blue jean jack, black pants, and an olive green T-shirt and was walking with a woman.

Quickly, an arriving officer spoke with a different firefighter, who said he had followed the suspect down nearby Bonifant Street, but lost sight of him. The officer drove a block, he would later write in court papers, and found “two individuals perfectly matching” the descriptions provided by firefighters. The pair was taken into custody.

Worth told investigators he’d gotten into an argument with the other man in front of a movie theater, walked away, and was followed by the man who pushed him in front of the hotel, according to arrest records. Worth said the dispute ended with the other man running off, the arrest records show.

Police also questioned the woman walking with Worth. She told police that Worth and fought outside of the movie theater, and the argument continued to an area near a Whole Foods grocery store, where the men separated, arrest records show. Investigators determined the woman was not involved in the alleged assault, and she was released without charges.