Police said the two then got into a fight before the crossing guard — later identified as Reginald Wilson, 31 — stabbed the van driver in the arm. Officials said they do not know what Wilson used as a weapon.

Authorities said Wilson then fled, but was caught. Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was released.

Police said Wilson works as a crossing guard at the nearby school under the District Department of Transportation. Wilson, 31, of Northeast is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday, a DDOT spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment.

A police report indicates the van was a MetroAccess vehicle, used in a program that provides transportation services to those with special needs. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email that the driver works for First Transit, one of the MetroAccess service providers. Stessel said there were two passengers on the van at the time of the incident.

