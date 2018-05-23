A third person has died of injuries suffered in a Fairfax County house fire that claimed two other lives Tuesday, fire officials said Wednesday.

The identity and sex of the third deceased person was not immediately released, and Fairfax County fire officials said they were investigating the cause of the blaze in a single-story home in the 11400 block of Popes Head Road. The previous victims, a man and a woman, have not been identified either.

The fire, which began around 2 a.m. Tuesday, sent flames shooting from all four sides of the home, fire officials said. In addition to the deceased man and woman found inside the home, two others, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital with injuries.