It was a simple game of telephone that got blown out of proportion, according to authorities: a rumor of a shooting at a school in Fairfax City.

Fairfax County police said the incident began Tuesday night, when a 15-year-old student at James W. Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax City posted a photo of himself, holding a toy gun. No threats were made in the social media post. But other students began sharing the post, and rumors began spreading about a possible school shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, as police were investigating, officers found narcotics on the teen who made the initial post, police said. Drugs charges were placed, but it was determined there were no threats to the school and the teen didn’t have access to weapons.

But the case didn’t end there.

On Thursday morning, a student emailed the school’s tip line and reported a possible threat of violence at the school, stemming from the social media post, police said. Police began investigating and interviewed the teen again.

The teen admitted to bringing the toy gun to school and led officers to a nearby creek where he had placed it.