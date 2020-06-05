People ran off from Secrète Fine Jewelry in Dupont Circle with two Nixon watches, nabbed five bottles from the Wine Specialist downtown, and grabbed an empty AirPods Pro box and an iPhone from the Carnegie Library Apple store.

Someone squeezed through the boarded-up doors of a CVS Pharmacy at 2 a.m. and allegedly ran out with a jar of anti-inflammatory cream before being arrested and charged with burglary.

With major protests planned in Washington on Saturday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the Trump administration’s use of force against demonstrators outside the White House, the nation’s capital is already reckoning with how best to adjudicate the first wave of more than 400 arrests.

Police said 44 percent of people arrested live in the District. Those with Maryland residences made up 31 percent of arrestees and those from Virginia made up 13 percent. Only four percent live in other states, while the addresses of the rest were unknown.

Most of those were citations for violating a multiday curfew. More than 100 were for rioting, burglary or both. Fifteen were for assault, threats and weapons violations.

There have been 245 burglaries related to the unrest, according to a review of D.C. police data. The week before protests began there were 21. A spokeswoman said the numbers are “preliminary” and could fluctuate.

Some of those arrested in Washington said police mistakenly targeted them during the chaos.

“I was just protesting, expressing my right as a young African American man protecting my rights,” said 24-year-old Paul Taylor, who was arrested after 1 a.m. on Monday when police said he was running out of a CVS holding a cash register drawer.

Authorities have arrested thousands of people across the country, and law enforcement agencies are investigating how crime syndicates, white supremacists and other agitators may be taking advantage of heartfelt and organic protests to further their own agendas.

While such inquiries continue in the District, a preliminary review of court documents and interviews with police, prosecutors, defense attorneys and several of those arrested generally point to a more familiar mix of factors at play, among them youth, poor judgment and opportunism.

The picture has also been blurred at times by local authorities and arrestees themselves, who can paint more mundane realities in self-serving terms.

D.C. police charged dozens of people with rioting, though the specific allegations looked a lot more like burglary or vandalism, and federal prosecutors generally declined to pursue the rioting charges in court this week. At the same time, advocates for some of those who were arrested sought to obscure the looting or property destruction with the glow of more noble aims.

There were a range of charges.

Legba Carrefour, 40, who is from Annandale, Va. and previously told The Washington Post he has been involved in multiple protests, was charged with destruction of property after allegedly hammering off hunks of the curb with the intent to create projectiles to hurl at police, according to an arrest report. A viral video posted online, which matches the police description of the incident, shows demonstrators swarming the man and handing him over to police. A man who answered Carrefour’s phone hung up when asked for comment.

Police said one 41-year-old man “jumped over two security barriers” at the corner of 15th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the White House, and prosecutors charged him with unlawful entry. The next night and a few blocks away, police said they chased two men in their early 20s out of Robert Laurence Jewelers and charged them with burglary after they tried to stuff silver down a Metro grate to dispose of evidence.

Taylor was initially charged with burglary, rioting and violating the city’s curfew. His attorney told the court this week that there was no evidence he was inside the CVS, and he should only have been charged with receiving stolen property. D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna, citing Taylor’s lack of prior arrests, ordered him released from custody. But she said Taylor should have known that a cash register just sitting on a sidewalk was stolen.

Taylor declined to comment on the case but said he was out protesting Sunday when he was arrested. “I’m a D.C. native and the police are supposed to protect and serve. But they’re not protecting us. They’re killing us. That’s why I was protesting,” Taylor said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District said it also is investigating eight federal crimes, including what they say was an apparent effort to steal from a SunTrust Bank.

Handling criminal cases stemming from protests is nothing new for prosecutors in the District, who have not forgotten the challenges they faced after mass arrests during President Trump’s inauguration in 2017, when defendants and their attorneys argued that law-abiding demonstrators were wrongly swept up by police. More than 200 people were arrested and the case ended with only 21 convictions.

“We should have only focused on the real bad actors, the ones who were actually destroying property, and I think we would have been more successful,” said Rizwan Qureshi, former assistant U.S. attorney and one of the co-leading prosecutors on the Trump inauguration rioting cases.

But during the recent demonstrations, police did not round up large groups. Still, Dylan Giron, 18, who recently graduated from Wilson High School, said he thought officers were not applying equal justice.

He was arrested outside a Saks Fifth Avenue at Mazza Gallerie at 3 a.m. on June 1. Police said he was hiding in the store and charged him with burglary. Giron said he did neither.

“To give you my honest opinion, I see more white people going crazy than black people. You feel me? Like destroying things, or setting things on fire. It was like a movie,” Giron said.

That was not reflected, he said, in who he saw in lockup downtown. “I didn’t see one person down at central cellblock that was white,” said Giron, who is Hispanic. “It was a little bit of Hispanics . . . and the rest were all black.”

In court papers, police said a security guard had appealed for help as several people were breaking into stores at Mazza Gallerie in the early morning hours.

A juvenile, an acquaintance of Giron’s, was arrested with two Canada Goose jackets and four belts, the security sensors still intact, police said.

Giron said he’s looking for a way to study mechanical engineering in college, but “it’s kind of difficult right now, with all the corona stuff going on.” He said demonstrators had a range of grievances, including the treatment of immigrant children.

“The way the U.S. is carrying things is not correct,” Giron said. “I was protesting for equal rights, for Black Lives Matter.”

The largest number of arrests came for violating a multi-night District curfew, according to figures provided by the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. The overwhelming majority of those were released with instructions to come to court in the fall.

As of midweek, Racine’s office knew of 237 people who were given citations solely for breaking the curfew. The attorney general is responsible for deciding whether to prosecute such cases, and Racine has indicated he has little interest in doing so in many instances.

Racine (D) “does not believe it is a great use of prosecutorial resources to go after peaceful protesters for curfew violations,” according to a statement from his office.

Charles Roberts, 41, was charged with burglary after police said a witness identified Roberts as a man throwing boxes out of the Nike store in Georgetown.

The store’s cash register was also missing about $500. Roberts’ attorney Michael Bruckheim said in an interview that police failed to find any cash or Nike merchandise on his client.

“To me, this seems hurriedly written,” Bruckheim said of the charging papers. He compared it to the inauguration cases, saying “we saw how that went.”

Building cases amid the tumult this week was convoluted at times.

BicycleSPACE in Ivy City, which implemented strict bike-sanitizing protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, had its front window smashed and was burglarized, according to police. Video showed half a dozen people fleeing. A 19-year-old man who was there, but wasn’t captured on video inside, was caught running away and admitted joining a group of friends who had broken into a nearby Target, police said. The man was charged with unlawful entry.

Court documents describing the arrests give a sense of the scope but capture only part of the picture, since many involved with burglary were able to elude law enforcement. Police on Friday released a long list of surveillance photos of potential suspects they say they are still seeking to identify.

Police said they hoped that footage from government- and private-owned cameras would lead to more arrests. Even without an immediate arrest, “the follow up will be precise,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.