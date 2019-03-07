The man told police he was driving to work around midnight Wednesday in North Potomac when he saw another vehicle stopped on the road. A woman got out, waved him down, and then walked up to his car.

When he put down his window, she said she needed a ride to the District. But after she got into his Subaru Outback, it turned ugly, police said.

The woman allegedly pulled a gun, held it to the man’s head and told him to get out along Amberlea Farm Drive and Dufief Mill Road, according to Montgomery County police. She then drove off in the car.

A few minutes later, a police officer saw the Subaru at Darnestown and Muddy Branch roads and tried to stop it but she kept driving and lea police on a chase before crashing into trees along the Clara Barton Parkway.

The woman — who was later identified by police as Awa Rahman, 19, of Alexandria, Va. — was treated and released at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Rahman has been charged with armed carjacking, among other counts.

The victim did not suffer any injuries, police said.



Awa Rahman was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident in Maryland, police said. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

