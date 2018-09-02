A Warrenton woman was found dead inside an inflatable swimming pool Saturday, and her brother was charged with murder, Fauquier County authorities said Sunday.

Angie A. Walls, 53, was found unconscious in the swimming pool on the rear deck of her home around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies identified Wall’s brother, Ashton Dunlap Berry, 51, as a suspect and arrested him on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said the incident occurred inside a home shared by the siblings.

Authorities said there had been a physical altercation earlier in the day, but they did not specify whether the altercation was between Walls and Berry. Later, another relative found Walls unconscious in the swimming pool.

Berry is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, authorities said. The cause and manner of death is under investigation. An autopsy report is pending.