A woman was stabbed to death in a Hilton hotel in Springfield, Virginia early Saturday morning, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded to a call for help at the hotel at 6550 Loisdale Road around 3 a.m. and found Toni Newkirk, 55, dead as a result of stab wounds. With her in the hotel room was a man who had injuries to his upper body, police said. The man was taken to a hosptial with serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities have not identified the man, though police said Newkirk and the man knew each other. No one has been charged in Newkirk’s death, police said.

Newkirk was visiting the area from Louisiana, where she lives, police said.