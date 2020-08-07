Gribble had worked the area for 26 years. He knew he was just 100 yards away.

What he couldn’t have known — but what would later become the conclusion of detectives — was that police finally caught an aging, aggressive and armed bank robber who had hit a spate of area banks from 2012 to 2016 before apparently going silent for four years and resurfacing this week.

AD

The suspected robber, James Clyde Wersick, 71, was ordered held without bond Thursday after police filed 16 felony counts against him on accusations that he stole $52,334 from six banks in affluent parts of Montgomery County, including his latest alleged heist at the Potomac PNC Bank on Tuesday morning.

AD

A master electrician, Wersick’s work has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, his attorney said in court at an earlier bail review Tuesday. He also suffers from chronic diabetes and colitis, she added.

In Wersick’s interview with detectives, they allege in court records, he said he robbed the banks because he was hungry and had bills to pay. He is also suspected of robbing a bank in neighboring Prince George’s County five years ago, police said in court records.

In at least three of his robberies, detectives allege, Wersick pointed his gun at bank employees while implying he knew where they lived and could hurt their families. On Tuesday, he greeted a teller by her first name, according to prosecutors.

“‘I’ve been watching you,’ ” the man said, according to prosecutor George Simms, who added, “He personally menaced and threatened a victim.”

AD

AD

Little could be learned about Wersick or any family he may have in the area. When detectives visited the address on his driver’s license this week, they arrived at a P.O. box in the middle of a shopping center in Germantown, according to court records. They soon learned he had applied for the box in 2003 and could not find a permanent address for him.

Simms said Wersick holds a previous conviction for assaulting a federal agent, though no details were provided in court or available in online filings.

Wersick’s attorney during the hearing, Selena Alonzo, said her client’s only previous criminal offense dates to 1979. She did not address the new allegations.

AD

Those allegations, spelled out in two affidavits signed by Montgomery County detectives and filed in court this week, start on a winter morning in 2012 inside an M&T Bank branch, also in Potomac.

AD

A man walked inside wearing a stunning outfit: white jacket with hood, brimmed cap under the hood and a white, mime-styled mask under the cap. He carried a small umbrella and a compact semiautomatic pistol, the court documents said. He demanded money, handed the teller a green mesh bag and left with $3,444, according to one of the affidavits.

In early 2014, a similarly behaved robber hit a Capital One branch in Bethesda, and then 11 months later an M&T branch in Kensington — this time in a black balaclava. In the Kensington heist, detectives say, the man also had a slender leather case hanging from his neck, possibly holding a police scanner, with a wire leading to an earpiece.

AD

Fourteen months later, police said, the man struck again — this time at a PNC branch in Bethesda and in a manner suggesting that he was ratcheting up efforts not only to intimidate tellers, but also customers. He pointed his gun from person to person, detectives alleged in the affidavit, and yelled “at everyone in the bank to sit down or, if not, he would shoot them.”

AD

Then, as the robber spoke with a teller, he saw two $50 bills, became suspicious she was trying to furtively hand him a tracking device and demanded she hand the bills over. The robber quickly found a GPS tracker device that had been concealed in the money, pulled it out, broke it apart and threw it on the floor, police said. He left that bank, police said, with $679.

Just 30 minutes later — and just three miles away — the robber entered the same M&T branch in Kensington he had robbed years earlier, police said. He wore a hooded jacket, a camouflage scarf and sunglasses. He pointed his gun, demanded large denominations and said he knew how to get to the teller’s relatives, police said in court records.

AD

“Hundreds, fifties and twenties!” the robber yelled, according to a court affidavit. “I know where you live! If you give me a dye pack, bait or GPS, I’ll get you and I’ll get the whole family!”



The man walked out with nearly $5,600, police said, but was followed into downtown Kensington’s historic district by a brave customer trying to call 911. As that customer rounded the sharp corner of a building, he was confronted by the man pointing a gun at him, police said.

AD

“Come here!” the man shouted.

The customer ran back toward the bank.

Then, just like that — the morning of Feb. 13, 2016, according to the affidavits — the robber stopped. Detectives worked up the best description they could of the similar robberies: White male, about 6 feet tall, average weight and around 50 years old.

AD

Media outlets covered their search, including accounts in The Washington Post and on NBC4, where longtime reporter Pat Collins assigned possible names for the robber: “Mime man,” “Umbrella man,” “Bundled-up man.”

Then, Tuesday morning — four years later — the longtime patrol officer in the Potomac parking lot, Gribble, heard the armed robbery call. He zipped out of the parking lot he was in, blipped his siren to get across Falls Road and pulled up to the PNC parking lot within 30 seconds.

AD

“I’m on scene,” Gribble said into his radio, according to police audio recordings captured by OpenMHz.com and confirmed as accurate by Gribble.

The officer saw a man fitting the robber’s general description exit the front door of the bank. The man took a quick right and slowly walked down a long ramp. He wore a large black hood, eyeglass and what looked to be a white N95 mask.

AD

The officer didn’t see a gun but said he saw the man repeatedly reach into his pocket.

“Get your hands up!” Gribble yelled. “Get on the ground!”

“I’m a customer,” the man said, according to Gribble.

“I’m sorry, sir. I need you to listen,” Gribble responded, his words picked up on the police radio.

Gribble wrestled the man to the ground, he recalled, and a small pistol fell from the man’s pocket to the pavement — a weapon later described in police records as a Walther 6.35 mm.

AD

A person exited the bank and helped Gribble get the man into handcuffs. The officer found several knives the robber had stored inside a Lowe’s Home Improvement apron that he was wearing, Gribble said.