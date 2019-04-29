The ACLU is suing the District and a police officer over what it says was an unlawful search at a house in Northeast Washington owned by a woman whose son had been killed a few days earlier when his dirt bike and a police car collided.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia alleges that the May 11 search of Denise Price’s backyard in Deanwood was in retaliation for negative comments she made about police after her son’s death.

The suit names the District and Officer Joseph Gupton, a six-year veteran, and seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General declined to comment on the lawsuit. A police spokesman also did not comment, saying the department’s general counsel had not been served. Gupton could not be reached, but his union issued a statement calling the lawsuit “without merit” and adding that “we look forward to vigorously defending Officer Gupton against the ACLU’s baseless claims.”

Price’s 22-year-old son, Jeffrey Price, was killed May 4 when his dirt bike and a police cruiser collided. The family accused police of intentionally blocking an escape route as he tried to avoid officers. Police denied the assertion and said Price had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

On May 11, Police Chief Peter Newsham said two officers who did not have a warrant entered Price’s backyard while chasing a man who they thought had thrown away a gun. Newsham said at the time that the officers did not realize that the home belonged to Price’s family.

