Actress and activist Rose McGowan, who was to be tried this month in Loudoun County on a cocaine possession charge, has agreed to a plea deal calling for a reduced charge, one of her lawyers confirmed Tuesday night.

McGowan was accused in 2017 of leaving a wallet containing cocaine on a plane at Dulles International Airport.

McGowan and prosecutors “have reached a plea agreement in her case,” according to a statement by attorney Jim Hundley. He said the agreement, first reported by WTOP, would spare McGowan from a possible prison sentence.

Hundley’s statement said the prosecution “has agreed to reduce the current felony charge to a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.”

The statement said that under the agreement, the prosecution would ask for a sentence that did not include a prison term. In Virginia, possession of any amount of cocaine is a felony carrying a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

“The Commonwealth will recommend a sentence requiring her to pay a fine,” the defense statement said.

Hundley’s statement said the actress will plead no contest to the reduced charge on January 15, when she appears in court. No plea deal is final until it is entered in court and approved by a judge.

The statement said McGowan has decided to enter the agreement because she wanted to spare friends family and supporters the emotional costs of a trial. In statements from another attorney, she had previously had maintained her innocence.

The agreement “brings this ordeal to an end,” the statement from Hundley said, and would allow McGowan to devote all of her time and energy to what mattered most to her, “creating a better world.”

In the statement, the defense said she would comment on the day she enters her plea.

McGowan, a former star of “Charmed,” previously had said she was being targeted because of her advocacy against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

She had been among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.

At a hearing in May, 2018, prosecutors indicated that the wallet was found early Jan. 21, 2017. McGowan had flown here that day for the Women’s March on Washington..