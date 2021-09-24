Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died after attending what is known as “Big Little Reveal” sponsored by the Delta Chi fraternity, his family said. Oakes was pledging the fraternity and was supposed to be introduced to the big brother who would guide him through Greek life.
Roughly 12 hours after going to the party, Oakes was found dead on a couch at an off-campus house, his family said. A state medical examiner ruled Oakes died of alcohol poisoning and that his death was an accident.
Virginia Commonwealth University, the campus police and Richmond police launched investigations into Oakes’s death. And in June, VCU expelled Delta Chi fraternity.
Adam Oakes’s family said in a statement that the charges gave them a measure of relief.
“We are grateful for some measure of justice these charges and arrests may produce, as well as the protection from hazing they may give young, impressionable college students,” the statement read. “The past seven months have been agonizing for our family. This is the first time these young men have been held accountable for their historically toxic and destructive traditions, manipulation of the VCU disciplinary systems, and for Adam’s death.”
VCU also released a statement following the arrests.
“VCU continues to mourn the tragic death of Adam Oakes and is grateful to the Richmond Police Department for its investigation,” the statement said. “VCU is dedicated to continuing its efforts, announced this summer, to promote a safe and welcoming fraternity and sorority life culture for all.”