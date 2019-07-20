Two women embrace in an alley behind the Man Alive drug treatment center in Baltimore shortly after a shooting at the clinic. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

For Regina Brown, hope for a clean life is pink and comes at the bottom of a little plastic cup.

Each weekday, Brown rises early to stop at the Man Alive Lane Treatment Center before work. She takes a number and waits her turn before approaching a staffer sitting behind a plexiglass window. A small dose of methadone is passed through a hatch, and she gulps down the bitter liquid. Before she can leave, Brown must open her mouth to say “thank you” to the clinic worker — a practice to ensure patients won’t spit out the medication later to sell on the street.

A former heroin addict, Brown said before coming to Man Alive, she was miserable — jobless, estranged from her son and out on the streets desperate to find her next high. After three years of treatment and counseling at the substance abuse clinic, Brown said, Man Alive transformed her life.

“It’s a good program,” Brown, 56, said. “It’s like a family out here.”

As the oldest methadone clinic in Maryland and the second oldest in the United States, Man Alive has consistently served hundreds like Brown for more than 50 years, but decades of service abruptly halted June 15, when Ashanti Pinkney walked into the center armed with a silver handgun and opened fire.

Ashanti Pinkney, 49, of West 20th Street went into a methadone clinic in Baltimore and opened fire. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

Pinkney, who friends say had been complaining of weak dosages during his treatment, held one employee at gunpoint and fatally shot another as he demanded methadone, police and witnesses said. Pinkney seriously injured a Baltimore police sergeant responding to the scene before dying in an gunfight with police.

Though the shooting has been traumatic, those who rely on Man Alive said they refuse to let the violence upend the treatment center’s work. The clinic is set to reopen Monday.

“Our hearts are broken over the lives lost and those staff who were injured and traumatized,” Man Alive Executive Director Karen Reese said in a statement on the organization’s website. “Over the past 52 years, our clinic has never experienced this kind of violence. While it has shaken us, it will never stop us from continuing our mission in the community we love.”

Outside the clinic on the day after the shooting, Man Alive regulars socialized along Maryland Avenue as they regularly do on the bustling street, where clinics are sandwiched between homes and law offices. Eating snowballs from an ice cream truck on the corner and sharing cigarettes, they recalled Pinkney — nicknamed “Ghost” — as a generous, chatty man. Still in shock that a fixture in the neighborhood would go on a rampage in the clinic, they worried the shooting would add to biases against those in the recovery community.

“I hate to hear them say, ‘Look at these junkies,’ ” said Brown, who “started sniffing dope” at 25. “We go through the same thing alcoholics do.”



Baltimore Fire Department paramedics transported a patient from the Man Alive drug treatment center on Maryland Avenue on the morning of the shooting. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

After three months at the clinic, Brown said, she noticed her life change through treatment, support groups and writing classes. The clinic helped cure her hepatitis C. She got a job and housing, and she’s reconnected with her son.

“People think it’s all negative, but there are people here who have doctorates and are educated and they just had a problem,” said one man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is undergoing treatment and fears that bias.

“Drugs don’t discriminate,” said Velma Owens, nodding her head.

Owens, who has been going to Man Alive for 12 years, said clinic employees are helpful and supportive, specifically recalling David Caldwell, the clinic worker who was killed in the shooting.

Caldwell patiently listened when she came in and talked about support meetings she was attending and what she was doing to get clean.

“He supported our goals,” Owens said.

Paul Little, medical director at Laguna Treatment Hospital within the American Addiction Centers network, said methadone clinics are frequently disparaged but often lead to positive, lifesaving benefits for patients.

In his six years working full time at a methadone clinic, Little said he has seen patients become aggravated, shout and shove.

“Overall, I think methadone clinics are safe,” said Little, noting employees commonly take part in safety training and disaster drills. “However, patients are often feeling miserable, terrible, and that can make people desperate.”

Reese’s statement did not specifically mention Pinkney, but she praised the “fearless response” of staff on Monday, “evidence that preparedness, dedication and commitment to those we serve remains our highest priority.”

There are 87 drug treatment centers in Maryland, 35 of those in Baltimore. Man Alive is often held up as a trailblazer for its comprehensive programming that not only addresses substance abuse, but also offers mental health treatment, art therapy and health care guidance for those on Medicaid.

In 2016, the U.S. surgeon general at the time made it the first stop on a national tour of drug treatment facilities as the Obama administration sought to tackle the opioid crisis.

Man Alive has not had previous safety concerns, and the program is monitored annually for clinical and staffing compliance, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The department said the clinic’s last compliance review was June 17, and it was deemed compliant in all reviewed areas.

The nonprofit Behavioral Health System Baltimore works with the state to provide some funding and assessment to mental health providers in the city, including Man Alive. Adrienne Breidenstine, vice president of policy and communications at Behavioral Health System, said the clinic has always been in good standing.

Man Alive, like all Behavioral Health System providers, goes through emergency response planning and active shooter drills, which include how to de-escalate a situation, she said.

“There is always an issue of people becoming agitated,” Breidenstine said.

Though many methadone patients go to a clinic daily for treatment, the goal is to wean them off the opioid completely.

Cynthia Miles has been going to Man Alive for about eight years and is down to once-a-week visits. Man Alive stopped her addiction to cocaine and heroin.

“I was broke all the time,” said Miles, who was spending $80 to $100 a day on her addiction. “Now I have a bank account. I have my own place. I’ve been clean for six years. I had to get myself together.”

Owens shook her head, thinking about the June 15 shooting, saying the “people who got caught up in it, didn’t deserve it.”

“Man Alive is not a bad place,” Owens said. “It’s a place that really wants to help people with recovering.”

