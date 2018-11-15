If America Nguyen was in trouble, friends said they didn’t see it. He had just started a job at Amazon. He was working toward a college degree. And his Facebook page is littered with the quotidian stuff of a 20-something: playing pool and goofing with friends.

But this month somebody shot and killed the 22-year-old and his father, Duong, 61, in the family’s home in Fauquier County in a pair of slayings authorities say appear to be anything but random.

The disturbing gap between America’s seemingly ordinary life and his violent death has shaken his friends and this horse-country community, which can go a whole year without a homicide, let alone two.

“We are all at a loss for words, completely,” said high school friend, Zee Abbasi. “We have no idea what kind of person would do this or why they would do it. . . . If you know America, you know he was into being successful and working hard.”

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office said that evidence collected from the scene leads investigators to believe the killer or killers came to the home for a reason, but they declined to discuss details because the investigation is ongoing. They have no suspects.

“This particular residence was targeted,” said Sgt. James Hartman.

Hartman said that friends became worried when America did not report for work earlier this month and did not respond to messages. They contacted police, who performed a welfare check at the Bealeton, Va., home on the morning of Nov. 9.

Hartman said the father and son were found dead with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Hartman declined to say where the bodies were found or if anything was taken from the residence. He also said that he could not comment on whether there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Hartman said that the last known contact from either man came on the night of Nov. 7, when America communicated with a family member on social media. At the time, America’s mother and sister, who also lived in the home, were in Vietnam, where they had gone to care for a sick relative, Hartman said.

Abbasi said America had “liked” a photo his sister posted of the trip Nov. 7 on Instagram. She said it might have been the contact police were referencing.

Hartman declined to pinpoint when investigators think the father and son were killed, but said the sheriff’s office planned to hand out fliers in the neighborhood asking residents to report anything they regarded as suspicious between midnight Nov. 8 and 6 a.m. Nov. 9.

After the bodies were found, Hartman said police canvassed the neighborhood and used dogs and drones to search for evidence. He said that the FBI and the Virginia Department of Science are helping the sheriff’s office process what they found. Hartman declined to say whether a weapon had been recovered.

Hartman said that responses to requests for any surveillance video that might have captured evidence have been “very helpful,” but declined to elaborate on what may have been caught on tape.

The family has not responded to requests for comment by The Washington Post or other media outlets. But last week America’s sister, Virginia, posted a request on Facebook asking for friends to contribute to a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $11,000 for funeral arrangements as of Thursday.

“I know that America Nguyen touched a lot of your guys’ hearts,” Virginia Nguyen wrote. “Please help us raise money to give him and our father, Duong Nguyen, a proper funeral.”

Family friends said Duong and his wife immigrated from Vietnam more than three decades ago. They said he named America and Virginia after his adopted home. He was a cabinetmaker and carpenter.

America posted on Facebook that he began a job at Amazon on Nov. 5. Ordanis Saul, another friend, said he had been looking for a chance to enter the technology field. America was also attending Northern Virginia Community College, had worked as a manager at a Walmart in Manassas and was working as a technician at Pohanka Acura in Chantilly.

He was remembered for his love of music.

“He loved playing his guitar, and he was really good at it,” friend Kate Gagarin wrote in response to a message from The Post. “I distinctly remember him playing ‘Here Comes the Sun’ a lot, and I always think of him when I hear that song.”