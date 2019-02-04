A Falls Church teenager who authorities said was seen in an Instagram video wearing a black mask and carrying an airsoft rifle outside a local high school was charged Monday with illegally wearing a mask, Arlington police said.

The video was filmed in the parking lot of Wakefield High School. An officer with the Secret Service first reported the video two weeks ago to Arlington police, who say it shows a teen getting out of a car, opening the trunk, then putting on a black mask and picking up the airsoft rifle, which fires BBs.

Police decided there was no public safety threat. But the teen was identified and charged with breaking a state law making it a felony to wear a face-concealing mask. Exceptions include traditional holiday costumes, protective safety masks, masks won for theater performances and masquerade balls, and medical devices.

To violate the law, a person must have “intent to conceal his identity” — language added in 2014 after a Richmond bicyclist was threatened with arrest for wearing a balaclava on a cold day.

The teen’s name is not being released because of his age, but he is not an Arlington Public Schools student, police said.

