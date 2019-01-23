Conditions in Washington Sunday evening were harsh. But even in the wind and cold, items, according to a police account, were being stolen from cars. And according to the same account, an officer was on the street, on foot, chasing a suspect.

One of the three reported thefts occurred in Georgetown, in the 2700 block of N Street NW. A second was in the 1500 block of 21st Street NW, near Dupont Circle. The third was also west of Dupont, in the 1400 block of Hopkins Street NW.

Items taken on Hopkins Street included a backpack, a laptop and headphones, according to a police report.

According to police accounts, it was a 911 call that sent officers to the to the Hopkins Street area. There, according to a police report, they spotted someone who appeared to have items with him. Police said officers tried to stop him, but he fled on foot.

Officer Andy Shaheen took off after him, according to police accounts. While Shaheen gave chase, items were dropped in the 2000 block of O Street NW, the police report said. It said another officer picked up the items. They were eventually returned to their owner, police said.

In an account posted on a police computer bulletin board, the commander of the second police district said his officers arrested a 19-year-old man. He was charged with three theft from auto offenses, the official said.

Thefts from cars plague neighborhoods throughout the Washington area. Often carried out quickly and in the dark, they are usually not noticed until hours after they occur. On Sunday, according to the account from Second District Cdr. Duncan Bedlion, it was apparently the timely 911 call that proved the key.

It was not clear whether the wind aided or hindered the foot chase.