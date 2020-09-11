The books were never delivered and Pugh reaped more than $850,000 from the fraud. Brown was nearly appointed to the Maryland House of Delegates as a reward for his role in the scheme.

The scandal forced Pugh, once a rising Democratic star in Maryland, to resign from the mayor’s office in 2019. Pugh later pleaded guilty to fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy charges and is serving a three-year sentence in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow called Brown an “essential partner in crime” to Pugh and the damage from the scheme went beyond those that lost money. It extended to the citizens of Baltimore and Maryland, she said.

“The victims are people who have lost faith in our institutions,” Chasanow said.

Before the sentence was read, Brown apologized to the residents of Baltimore, the state of Maryland and his own family in brief comments.

“I want to apologize to my family and friends for the embarrassment and shame,” Brown said.

Prosecutors described Brown as the manager of “Healthy Holly” scheme, while Pugh was its face. Besides soliciting purchases from a nonprofit health-care organization and others, Brown also transported and stored the books, made deposits, wrote up invoices and performed other tasks.

He and Pugh sometimes took the “Healthy Holly” books meant for purchasers and gave them away to promote Pugh and her campaign. Brown often did the work while on the clock as a legislative aide for Pugh.

Prosecutors said Brown also engaged in other schemes as well, as part of an “eight-year pattern of nonstop criminality,” as they put it in court papers. It extended from 2011 to 2019. Some of the crimes involved Pugh and others did not.