An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Sunday evening after smoke was reported in the cockpit, authorities said.

The airplane landed safely and everyone on board left by the emergency chutes, according to a spokesman for the airport. No injuries were reported.

No fire was found on the plane. Initial reports indicated that smoke may have been caused by a faulty circuit in the cockpit, said Andrew Trull, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles.

He identified the plane as an Embraer 175, which was flying from Toronto to Reagan National Airport. The crew chose to alter their course to land at Dulles instead, Trull said.

The plane normally can carry as many as about 76 passengers and four crew members.