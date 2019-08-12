An air-defense training exercise will be conducted over the Washington region early Tuesday, according to the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

The exercise is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and may involve flights as low as 2,500 feet, NORAD said. Portions of the exercise may be visible from the ground, NORAD added, in a statement issued Monday.

The exercise will involve F-16 fighters, an MH-65 D Dolphin helicopter and two Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 T aircraft, NORAD said.

