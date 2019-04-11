

Airbnb renters at an upscale Northwest Washington home last month stole items and broke furniture, said D.C. police.

Eight people stole items worth thousands of dollars and trashed and broke furniture at a home along Leroy Place NW near Columbia Road NW in Kalorama Park, police said.

On surveillance video, several men are seen on the back patio of the house and smoking. They appear to take selfies.

D.C. police said the incident happened between March 9 and 11.

Elizabeth Borodkin, who manages the home for the owner, said a group rented it for two nights, and it “looked completely official.”

Borodkin said they went through the “normal route” of renting it on Airbnb’s website, and she got a notification the home had been rented. Typically, she said she gives guests a welcome tour and details of the home, but these guests “adamantly refused a tour” and said they were “anti-social.”

While she thought it was a “little suspicious,” she didn’t think much of it because recently a business group rented the home and also asked not to have a tour since they said they were going to be busy with meetings and “just sleeping there.”

“I figured they were similar to that group,” Borodkin said.

During their stay, neighbors complained about loud noise from the home, she said. She called the renters asking them to quieten down, and they agreed.

In one call, they also asked her about staying a bit past the 11 a.m. checkout time on March 11, saying they were tired from staying up all night playing cards. And they told her, “the house is so beautiful. Thank you so much,” she said.

After the guests checked out, a cleaning crew came on March 11 and found a mess.

Borodkin said the guests had burglarized and trashed the house. They’d taken four flat-screen TVs, two Amazon tablets, bed linens, an iron and a Fendi men’s track suit. The stolen items were estimated to be about $5,000, according to a D.C. police report.

The renters also broke a mirror, dining room chairs and other furniture, and rummaged through mail, presumably looking for credit card and other personal information, according to Borodkin. She said they also used an Amazon account that was linked to the home’s electronics to order sportswear that was allegedly sent to an address in Northeast Washington.

Borodkin said the home, a nonsmoking property, smelled heavily of smoke, and she found cigarettes and marijuana in it, along with empty pizza boxes, bags of Doritos and other discarded food.

“So they basically came in, threw a big party, and then cleaned it out on their way out,” Borodkin said.

She said she feels awful about the incident.

“I feel like basic safety and privacy was violated,” she said. “I walked into a private home that was always well respected and found it unrecognizable.”

Borodkin said the home has been rented for several years through Airbnb. The seven-bedroom, three-story home, built in the early 1900s, features an eat-in kitchen, high-end appliances, a garden, fireplace, limestone staircase and spacious living room areas. It is assessed at roughly $2.8 million, according to D.C.’s Office of Tax and Revenue.

The home was built for a senator and has had two presidents dine in it, according to Borodkin.

It isn’t the only place that’s registered complaints of theft after being rented through Airbnb.

A few years ago, a man in Toronto said his home was ransacked and roughly $21,000 worth of valuables were stolen after he rented it out to guests on Airbnb. And a home security system caught an Airbnb renter stealing roughly $35,000 worth of items from a San Francisco home.

In the District, there's been concerns about regulations for Airbnb rentals. Some critics have said that the short-term rentals are adding to increased housing costs and making neighborhoods feel more commercial.

Borodkin’s advice to owners who rent their properties through Airbnb is “don’t keep any information out that could be accessible to the guest” in the home.

A call and email for comment to Airbnb was not immediately returned. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the case that leads to an arrest and indictment of those involved, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

