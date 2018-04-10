Less frequently heard than stories of alert and loyal watchdogs are the stories of faithful and observant watchcats. However an arrest in Maryland appears to owe something to feline alertness.

It was about 1 a.m. on Monday in the eastern shore city of Salisbury when a man woke from his sleep after is cat became agitated at something outside the window, according to the Wicomico County, Md., sheriff’s office.

The man peered out, and saw someone inside his vehicle, taking things, the sheriff’s office said Deputies arrived and saw a man inside the car of a nearby resident.

The man fled and a chase ensued.

A man was taken into custody.

Officials said their investigation found that items had been removed from four cars in the vicinity of the home of the alert cat.

The items were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.