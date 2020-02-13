Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, Va., and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md. were found dead on the grassy median of a quiet road in Halifax County, Va. near 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Both had been shot in the head. Bianda’s silver 2009 Nissan Maxima was nearby.

AD

T.C. Williams Principal Peter Balas confirmed in an email to parents that Aly is a student at the school.

This situation was handled today according to protocol, and the safety and security of our students and staff were never at risk,” he said in the email. “As a precautionary measure, additional security will be in place at the school tomorrow.”

AD

Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office said that the arrest was the result of “state police personnel ... working around the clock pursuing multiple leads,” with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and several local police departments.

AD

Halifax is near the border of North Carolina; the bodies were found on what police described as a “fairly isolated” stretch of Route 58.