According to court records, on Nov. 13, 2018, Lapp entered a Wells Fargo bank in Great Falls, Va., wearing a beige mask, sunglasses, jacket, gloves and baseball cap. He picked up a plastic bag from a trash can, pointed a gun at a teller and demanded cash. He followed a customer out of the bank, getting her car keys at gunpoint. Lapp parked at his home nearby and took the bag of money inside, according to a statement of fact; he confessed soon after being confronted by police. He pleaded guilty in April and was set to be sentenced in October.