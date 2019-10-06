Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

An Alexandria man was killed early Sunday when he drove his car the wrong direction on U.S. Route 29 and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Virginia State Police.

Police said just before 3 a.m., Altangerel Jambal’s 2009 Mazda 3 was headed north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County, when it collided with a southbound 1999 Toyota Avalon about a 1/2 mile south of Route 15. Jambal, 37, died at the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, a 24-year-old man from Standardsville, Va., suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The crash remains under investigation.