An Alexandria man was killed early Sunday when he drove his car the wrong direction on U.S. Route 29 and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Virginia State Police.
Police said just before 3 a.m., Altangerel Jambal’s 2009 Mazda 3 was headed north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County, when it collided with a southbound 1999 Toyota Avalon about a 1/2 mile south of Route 15. Jambal, 37, died at the scene.
The Toyota’s driver, a 24-year-old man from Standardsville, Va., suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
The crash remains under investigation.