Alexandria officials are investigating a fatal fire at a townhouse Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the initial block of Arell Court, near the intersection of Arell and Duke Street, just after 9 a.m. As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they discovered the body of an unidentified victim.

The fire marshal was en route to the building, an Alexandria fire spokeswoman said.

