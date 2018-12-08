Alexandria police announced Saturday that they have arrested a Maryland man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman the day before.

William Thomas Layton, 32, of Largo, Md., is being held without bond in the Alexandria detention center in connection with the death of Diamond Moore. Authorities said he has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felony and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway around 9:45 a.m. Friday. There they found Moore on the street with an upper-body injury. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said this was the fourth killing in Alexandria this year.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Loren King at 703.746.6689.

